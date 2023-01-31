Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has Been Delayed To April 28

For Star Wars fans, the new upcoming installment from Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi series was something to keep tabs on. Their first take on a Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was a massive hit. Players received a brand new story that took place shortly after the events of Order 66. When the Jedi were mainly eliminated, those few lucky survivors left went into hiding. Breaking away from the Force and living in a constant threat of being pursued by the Empire, life wasn’t easy. Players took on the role of Cal, a Padawan that managed to survive and had since been living life as an outcast of sorts.

While that first game saw Cal take on his role of becoming a Jedi and fighting back, we knew there was more story to tell. Fortunately, a sequel was in the works from Respawn Entertainment, but now it seems that the studio needs more time. Announced today on the official EA Star Wars Twitter account, the development team revealed that the studio had delayed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Rather than getting the title in March, the studio is pushing the game back until April 28, 2023. The cause of this delay is to ensure that the development team has enough time to ensure it’s ready for players.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The statement reads that the studio is at the final stages of development. Right now, the focus is ensuring the game is free from bugs, performs well, and is polished before reaching players. That extra few weeks should give the development team enough time to ensure that they reach a quality product. Of course, now players are left waiting a bit longer, but we’re sure that most would be fine with the delay.

We’ve seen several games rushed out into the marketplace and are filled with bugs or performance issues. With so many fans loving Respawn Entertainment’s first take, we’re sure that there are plenty of players hopeful that this installment is even better than the last. Again, we’ll have to wait for the game to release to see just how the sequel installment holds up. But right now, we can expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to launch on April 28, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.