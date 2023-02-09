Call of Duty 2023 Will Reportedly Be A Standalone Release

The Call of Duty franchise is still incredibly popular years after it was first released into the marketplace. It’s also been a popular subject in terms of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard. With so many players actively enjoying each new release, there is plenty of anticipation and speculation about what the next mainline installment will bring. Typically we see a new game release annually, but there were some rumors suggesting 2023 would only deliver a DLC campaign attached to the latest installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

That might not be the case anymore. A new report from Insider Gaming suggests that this next installment will be a standalone title experience. Much like how we are used to seeing new Call of Duty games released into the marketplace, 2023 should deliver a new thrilling installment. This comes from Insider Gaming’s sources, who claim that there were plans to bring out the next game as DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. But that has since changed, and now it’s a standalone release that will apparently be attached to the Modern Warfare series.

We don’t have any details beyond that, so we’re uncertain if this means a new installment continuing the franchise or if there are other plans in play here. With that said, there are expectations that we’ll see a couple of beta weekends when this game does gear up for a release. So essentially, players will get a chance to enjoy this game a bit before it’s readily available. But that doesn’t mean there’s just a focus on multiplayer with this new game. Instead, there is said to be a campaign featured within the game as well.

While we don’t know just when the game will be unveiled to the masses, there are dates attached to when we can expect betas, early access, along with the full launch. Essentially, if the dates are right, we can expect October 6, 2023, to kick things off, with the first beta campaign early access reportedly coming in November alongside the full launch of the game later on that same month. Best of all, you’ll find that the game will be available for both current-generation platforms along with last-generation platforms. But since this is just a rumor right now, we’ll have to wait for the video game installment to be unveiled to know exactly what the plans are for the next Call of Duty game.