Dead Space Remake: All Master Override Door Locations

One of the biggest changes made to the original game for the Dead Space remake was the addition of security locks that would keep players out of areas until they get the proper clearance. With the way that the Dead Space remake encourages backtracking and revisiting old areas, the locks provide much-needed supplies from areas that players have previously picked clean of loot.

Players will get security level 1, 2, and 3 clearance from simply progressing through the story. Master Override locks, however, require players to find all of the RIGs from various high-ranking officers of the USG Ishimura. Once you’ve found them all and given yourself Master Override credentials, you can start opening Master Override doors and crates which usually have excellent loot stashed away inside them.

Here’s where to find all of the Master Override doors and crates in the Dead Space remake.

More Dead Space guides:

| How to Replace the Damaged Tram | Power Nodes Explained | How to Get Security Clearance Level 1 | ‘Scan RIG to Unlock Workstation’ Explained | How to Fast Travel | How to Restart the Centrifuge | How to Find Autopsy Location | How to Get Security Clearance Level 2 | How to Beat the Brute Boss Fight | Is There a Photo Mode? | How to Get the Line Gun | How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight (First Encounter) | Tissue Sample Location | How to Beat the Leviathan Boss Fight | How to Get Security Clearance Level 3 | How to Destroy Interior Tethers | How to Fix the Comms Array | Front Toward Enemy Trophy Guide | Z-Baller Trophy Guide | How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight (Second Encounter) | What is Peng? | How to Reposition the Marker | How to Restore Power to the Junction | How to Beat the Hive Mind Boss Fight | Is There a Point of No Return? |

How to Get Master Override

As mentioned above, getting Master Override requires players to find the RIGs of a handful of Ishimura officers. If you don’t have clearance yet, use this guide to locate all seven RIGs.

Master Override Locks in Mining

Take the tram to Engineering/Mining and exit to the mining station. Head inside the room for “Mining Operations” and inside you’ll find some crates on rails that you can move with your kinesis RIG. If you move them to make a path to the back corner of the room, you’ll find a locked door that leads to Tools Storage. Open it with your override clearance and you’ll find plenty of great resources inside.

In Tool Storage, you’ll find a Master Override locked crate that you can open to get an upgrade to the Contact Beam.

Master Override Locks in Engineering

Take the tram to Engineering/Mining and exit to the engineering station. Go to the central hub area, the Control Room, and go through the Preparation Room on the right and into the Machine Shop. In the Machine Shop on the far right side, you’ll find a locked crate that you can access with your override clearance next to the Bench. Inside, you’ll find an upgrade for the Ripper.

Master Override Locks in Hydroponics

While there’s a locked crate in hydroponics for you to grab, it’s actually much easier to find from the mining tram station as opposed to the hydroponics one. When at the mining tram station, take the elevator leading to hydroponics on the right side of the area. Once you make it to the top, you’ll find a locked crate that you can use your override clearance to open at the end of the hall. Inside, you’ll find a weapon upgrade for the Line Gun.

Master Override Locks in Cargo

Take the tram to Hangar – Cargo – Tram Control and then go through the door to the Tram Station Hall. Go into the Cargo Bay on the right side of the hallway and then take the elevator down into the bay. On the right side, you’ll find a locked crate that you can open with your override clearance. Inside, you’ll find a weapon upgrade for the Force Gun.

Master Override Locks in Medical

There are no Master Override locks in the Medical wing.

Master Override Locks in Crew Quarters

Go to the crew deck and take the elevator down to floor 1 of the Central Nexus. Take the elevator in Central Nexus up to the Deluxe Quarters. Inside, take the battery from the Deluxe Quiet Bunks and power up the circuit breaker next to the bathrooms. Use it to unlock the doors leading to the Deluxe Shift Bunks on the south side of the Deluxe Quarters. Inside, you’ll find a weapon upgrade for the Flamethrower.

The other Master Override lock in the crew quarters is found in the Executive Quarters accessible via the Central Nexus. In the Executive Quarters, grab the executive keycard from the bathroom and then head into Lt. Commander V. Holt’s room. On the left side of the room, you’ll find a crate that you can open with your override clearance. Inside, you’ll find a Gold Semiconductor.

Master Override Locks in the Bridge

Once you get to the bridge, head to the Main Atrium. take the elevator up to Water Purification. As soon as you step off the elevator, you’ll find Water Purification Storage on your right locked. Use your override clearance to open it. Inside, you’ll find a weapon upgrade for the Pulse Rifle.

Master Override Locks on Aegis VII

This lock can only be accessed in Chapter 12: Dead Space after going through the point of no return which means you’ll need to get it last. After moving the Marker through the Supply Depot and being tasked with restoring power to the Transfer Junction, you’ll find a locked crate on the east side of the area. Open it with your override clearance and you’ll get three power nodes.