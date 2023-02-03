Dead Space Remake: How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight (Second Encounter)

There are all sorts of different necromorphs for Isaac Clarke to face as he explores the depths of the USG Ishimura in Dead Space, but perhaps none are as fearsome as the Hunter. The Hunter, first introduced in Dead Space‘s fifth chapter Lethal Devotion, is a necromorph that regenerates its limbs faster than Isaac can take them off. After a boss fight where you cryogenically freeze the monster, it seems like it’s gone for good. Chapter 10: End of Days proves that it’ll take more than a bit of cryosleep to stop the Hunter.

When you encounter the Hunter in Chapter 10, you won’t be able to kill it right away, instead, you’ll have to solve some puzzles as it follows you relentlessly. Here’s everything you need to know about how to deal with it and eventually end the Hunter for good.

More Dead Space guides:

| How to Replace the Damaged Tram | Power Nodes Explained | How to Get Security Clearance Level 1 | ‘Scan RIG to Unlock Workstation’ Explained | How to Fast Travel | How to Restart the Centrifuge | How to Find Autopsy Location | How to Get Security Clearance Level 2 | How to Beat the Brute Boss Fight | Is There a Photo Mode? | How to Get the Line Gun | How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight (First Encounter) | Tissue Sample Location | How to Beat the Leviathan Boss Fight | How to Get Security Clearance Level 3 | How to Destroy Interior Tethers | How to Fix the Comms Array | Front Toward Enemy Trophy Guide | Z-Baller Trophy Guide |

How to Beat the Hunter in Chapter 10

When the Hunter returns to stalk you in Chapter 10, you won’t be able to kill it. Just like in Chapter 5, you’ll need to solve some puzzles and outsmart it first. When it breaks through the glass at the end of the cutscene with Dr. Mercer, juke around it and go through the glass into the room where Mercer was. You can find all sorts of items in here, but you can ignore them for now since the Hunter will be hot on your tail. Cripple it if you need to and then look for the glowing bit of tentacle in the corner of the large atrium.

Destroy the tentacle mass and then run back to the section of the room where you started on the other side of the glass. You’ll notice that, after clearing away the tentacle, you can exit the area through a door to the Mess Hall.

Head through the door and you’ll have escaped the Hunter for now. Continue through the level taking out necromorphs and discovering more of Dr. Mercer’s history with Isaac until you end up clearing away wreckage to access the Standard Quarters. When you open the door, you’ll find that the entire crew quarters has been infected with poisonous gas.

Explore the area, grabbing items as you find them, and take care not to get attacked by the necromorphs that have grown into the walls. Take them out by cutting off their tentacles and then head into the bathroom in the corner of the area. Inside, you’ll find another tentacle growth. Destroy it and get ready for the Hunter to appear once more.

After you do, the Hunter will break into the room. Take out its limbs and hit it with stasis to slow it down. Leave the bathroom and head to the left to find a storage room with a battery inside. Grab the battery and then leave the crew quarters. Once you get to the area where you saw a hologram of Dr. Mercer, you’ll be jumped by more necromorphs. Take them out and then pick up the battery and follow the signs to the mess hall. Place the battery inside the receptacle and take the elevator to the hall.

Head back to the Central Nexus. Once you get there, loot the area for supplies now that the Hunter is elsewhere and then hop on the now-cleared elevator to the upper area. Restock whatever you need at the store and then head through the door to the Deluxe Quarters.

Fight off the necromorphs that you encounter and then head into the Deluxe Quiet Bunks. Grab the battery inside and use it to power up the fuse breaker next to the bathrooms. Shoot the glowing tentacle in the corner of the hallway. As soon as you do, the Hunter will burst into the room with other necromorphs, Take out the necromorphs and then exit the area to the Central Nexus.

From here, you won’t encounter the Hunter again until the end of the chapter. Simply continue along the main path until you install the singularity core into the shuttle.

Hunter Boss Guide

Beating the Hunter here is essentially the same as beating it back in Chapter 5, but instead of trapping it in a cryochamber, you’ll need to trap it in the flames of the shuttle. Install the singularity core into the shuttle and then test the engines in the control room to the side. As soon as you do, the Hunter will spawn in the room with you and it’ll be time to put an end to it for good.

Juke around the hunter and exit the engine test room. Bait it to run to the area where the engine’s flames can burn it, take out all of its limbs, and then hit it with a stasis blast like you’ve done countless times before. Due to the large number of necromorphs that burst into the room to attack you, that process is much easier said than done. Luckily, you’re able to run around the shuttle in a big circle to avoid them and get the Hunter in position where you want it to be.

If you run out of stasis energy, you can refill it using the dispensary in the corner or use your kinesis RIG to throw one of the stasis containers littered around the room at the Hunter to slow it down.

Once it’s staggered in position, run back to the engine test room and interact with the screen there to fire the engines and light it up. After you do, leave the room and you’ll see a cutscene and end Chapter 10.