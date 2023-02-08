Dead Space Remake: Is There a Point of No Return?

One of the biggest changes that was made for the Dead Space remake was giving the player the ability to traverse the USG Ishimura at their will. In the original game, players were confined to individual areas of the planet cracker-class ship based on the chapter they were in. Now, however, players are given free roam to explore every nook and cranny as long as the area has been unlocked in accordance with the narrative.

With the game’s newfound focus on exploration, many players are wondering about how the Dead Space remake handles its end-game and if the title is courteous enough to let players know that they’re entering the point of no return. Here’s everything you need to know about Dead Space‘s point of no return and how it handles exploration after completing the game.

Is There a Point of No Return in Dead Space?

The short answer is yes, there is a point of no return in the game. Luckily, you don’t need to guess when it’s coming, however, since the game will alert you with a pop-up message before it happens.

There are 12 chapters in Dead Space and the notification comes at the very end of the 11th chapter. Once you’ve recalled the escape shuttle into the Hanger Bay, you’ll be tasked with boarding it and flying down to Aegis VII to deliver the Marker. The notification will appear once you step inside the shuttle. There’s still a little bit of game left to complete at that point in Chapter 12: Dead Space, but you won’t be able to return to the Ishimura at any point after leaving it.

Is There Free Roam After Completing Dead Space‘s Story?

If you’re looking to finish Dead Space‘s story and continue exploring the USG Ishimura, you’ll need to make a save file in Chapter 11 before interacting with the shuttle and heading to Aegis VII. If you don’t, there is no free roam after completing the story. Once you beat the game’s final boss, you’ll be restricted to using your save data to continue playing meaning that if your only save file is from Chapter 12, you won’t be able to go back to the Ishimura to find everything that it has to offer.