Nintendo Switch Will Still Receive New Games Going Forward

The Nintendo Switch is entering its sixth year, and for other console platforms, it’s typically around the time we start looking at that next big hardware revision. While Sony and Microsoft are thriving with their latest console launches, Nintendo might not be keen on bringing a new console out. In fact, during a recent investors call, it seems that there is not much focus at all regarding the Nintendo Switch successor. So if that’s the case, the Nintendo Switch is still likely here for the long haul. But what new games might be hitting the platform to keep sales going remains to be seen.

Nintendo recently had an investors call, and thanks to Kotaku, we have some insights into what was unveiled. In particular, the interesting point made by Nintendo is where they see the Nintendo Switch. Apparently, it’s not on the way out the door just yet, and that could mean more big games are gearing up to be unveiled. Specifically, it seems that sales were down, and investors asked Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa if the Nintendo Switch was dead. According to the Nintendo president, the platform is still alive and well.

There might be some drop off in sales which is expected. This is the sixth year for the console. But there is still plenty of dedication to the platform. Nintendo feels that they are in uncharted territory, although they are going to bring out new titles going forward. For instance, we know that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in the works alongside Metroid Prime 4. But we don’t know what else the Nintendo company has planned beyond that. So while they won’t be at E3, which has become the norm for the company, it doesn’t mean they don’t have content to share.

If the Nintendo Switch is still something that will be supported with new games, we’ll likely see new games coming out into the marketplace. These will likely be some heavy hitters as well to sway some players into picking up the Nintendo Switch if they haven’t already done so. But that might also come with a slight price hike as well. For those of you who might have missed the news, Nintendo is looking at the $70 price tag for specific game releases.