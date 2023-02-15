Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild On Sale Now On European eShop

Who doesn’t love getting something for a low price? That’s what we thought. Deals are meant to be something we treasure as we can get something we want for a much lower price and save a few bucks that we can use for something else. Unfortunately, when it comes to Nintendo, they aren’t the biggest fans of discounting their 1st party titles. Not unless it’s a limited-time thing or part of a special promotion. They’re sticklers for that kind of thing. So imagine the surprise of many when it was revealed that Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is now discounted on the Nintendo of Europe eShop!

The announcement was made on Twitter, and it made it clear that not only was the game on sale, but it was only on sale until Sunday! If you head to the eShop page, you’ll see it’s discounted by 30%, which is not a bad price drop considering. So if you haven’t gotten the game, now might be the time to do it.

Pick up Link's epic, open-world adventure for less – offer ends this Sunday!



Buy The Legend of #Zelda: #BreathOfTheWild: https://t.co/ikWuvSOwHw pic.twitter.com/Vw5f0unG7t — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 15, 2023

As for why you would want to get The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, we can give you a few reasons. First, it’s one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. It was the launch title for the platform and blew everyone away with its open world, freedom to do dungeons at your own pace and in any order, the twists on the lore, etc.

The game was expansive, and that was before the DLC came out and added even more content. As a result, some people spent 200+ hours in the game trying to get everything done.

That leads us to the second reason you might want to get it: Tears of the Kingdom. The direct sequel is coming in May, and you’ll want to see what set up the events that transpire in the game. We got a new look at the game at the latest Nintendo Direct, and fans are more excited than ever to try it out. Additionally, since the first game will take a while to complete, you might use it to “stall for time” until the new game comes out!

Finally, there are rumors of more remasters from the franchise arriving on Switch sometime in the future. So if you want to catch up on the series, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is a great place to start.

Again, the deal lasts until Sunday, so don’t miss out.