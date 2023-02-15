Sony Tears Down PlayStation VR2 So You Don’t Have To

The PlayStation VR2 is nearing its release, and over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen more focus on marketing games. We know that this will be the next big step for Sony when it comes to VR. But if you are more interested in how the inner workings of the PlayStation VR2 hold together, you’re in luck. Sony has released two videos showcasing their engineers taking apart the PlayStation VR2 headset along with the new PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers. These videos will give you a better look at the build and the tech within them.

Now, this is obviously not a guide. It’s not recommended to take apart your PlayStation VR2 headset or controllers. It’s just a means to showcase the inner components of the hardware. Sony previously did this a couple of years ago. If you recall, Sony did a complete teardown of the PlayStation 5 console, which showcases the components along with the motherboard. So this is nothing new for Sony as they are highlighting the tech that goes into powering their hardware.

You can find both the teardown videos for the PlayStation VR2 headset along with the PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers embedded in this article. Although, it’s worth noting that the language is Japanese. As a result, you might need to flip on the closed caption for the videos to hear what components are being removed. Regardless, it does look like quite a bit of effort went into making sure the hardware fit perfectly without being too bulky for players.

Players interested in picking up the PlayStation VR2 will have to prepare by throwing down some money. These units will be a bit pricey as they will cost you $549.99. That’s also worth noting that you’ll need a PlayStation 5 console to enjoy this VR peripheral. Additionally, we know that the PlayStation VR2 won’t be backward compatible, so you’ll also need to pick up a game rather than relying on your previously released PlayStation VR games. It doesn’t look like you will get to make much use of the previous PlayStation 4 VR titles if you have them in your catalog. If you haven’t seen the marketing trailer for the upcoming PlayStation VR2, then you can check out its trailer in the video we have embedded below.