God of War Ragnarok Team Talk Importance Of Side Quests

When it comes to narrative storytelling in video games, many feel that the main quest is the only way to “delve into the story.” But we all know that’s not true. Thanks to the growth of technology, we can see things from a wider perspective thanks to side quests, talking with certain characters repeatedly, or going on missions specifically tied to them. Many games have used this to make their “supporting cast” more detailed and relatable. God of War Ragnarok was one title that used its side quests to flesh out the cast and was praised as a result.

On the PlayStation Blog, an interview with the team at Santa Monica Studio punctuated this fact.

“We had a better sense of what we wanted from side quests this time. And I think that the impulse for many developers is to use them to flesh out the world and its lore.” Lead Writer Gaubert explains. “While that’s certainly part of it, we didn’t want that to be the main focus. The focus is on these characters and themes and ensuring that the critical path, storyline, and side quest storylines are pieces in a larger puzzle. That lore and world-building should be byproducts of exploring the characters rather than the other way around. It’s too easy to get lost in the minutia if it’s not anchored by characters, as they’re easier to relate to.”

You can see why this was important for them, as the game had them going through the Nine Realms of Norse mythology. So it would’ve been easy to focus “just on the realms.” But by focusing on the characters, you felt more of an attachment to the realms through those who live within.

The blog gives an excellent example via the “In Service of Asgard” side quest. The quest isn’t just about the realm of Dwarves, but how Mimir did so much to try and please Odin that it almost literally cost him his realm. So to atone and let go of his past, he worked with Kratos and Atreus to save the realm and free his brothers.

The team further noted that they never wanted the player to “feel bad” for not doing a side quest. But instead, to see that if they did it, they saw the world being “more connected” than before. That included how these quests would be a “reflection” of the cast, including Kratos, who arguably could learn many lessons from these missions.

So if you haven’t played all the side quests yet for God of War Ragnarok, read the blog and see if you get the itch to try.