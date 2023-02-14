Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gets A Solid Retailer Bonus

Nintendo seems to have gone the extra mile as this is no plastic tchotchke.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a really good bonus item if you order it via GameStop.

As reported by Comic Book, GameStop is offering an exclusive wooden plaque if you buy the game in one of the GameStop stores. This will be available for both pre-orders and people who buy in the store. There will definitely be high demand for this game and its special editions, so it stands to reason that this won’t be lasting very long either.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop and receive an EXCLUSIVE wooden plaque with purchase!



Of course, there are several provisions to this bonus. So it’s only limited to one unit per person, it’s only until supplies last. The offer begins on May 12, 2013, so the pre-order is only good for you if you go to the store on that date or until you can catch it. It is only available in select locations. Lastly, and most interestingly, they state that color and wood grain could vary per product.

It certainly sounds like this wooden plaque will be made of real wood! Fans would likely have been satisfied with something made out of plastic or glass, but this would give the plaque a real organic quality. Collectors will likely be asking around antique dealers what will be the best way to preserve this plaque through the years.

As for what the wooden plaque means, well, it looks like it’s a spoiler staring us in the face. But since we only have the image and no context, we don’t really know what it means .

One can plainly see a handprint under a set of three eyes, and seemingly the middle eye envelops the handprint. The image GameStop uses also shows Link with his hand outstretched and glowing a luminescent blue green. These context clues seem to hint that the illustration on the plaque has something to do with new powers that Link will have in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you remember, the original game was built around not only a massive open world dense with items to find and NPCs to interact with, but also what Nintendo called its various physics ‘engines’, which gave players the opportunity to kill time, just experimenting with Link’s many powers to see the many clever things they can come up with it.

This new power Link has is definitely an extension of that idea. Could it have something to do with the new machines we saw him operating in the trailer? We won’t have long to find out.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and will be releasing on May 12, 2013.