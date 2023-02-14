Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete The ‘Like A Moth To A Frame’ Quest | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Like A Moth To A Frame' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts is a big place, and Hogwarts Legacy is even bigger thanks to its enhanced scope and inclusion of the countryside surrounding the legendary school. Within (and outside) the walls of Hogwarts you can surely find something to do – some mystery to solve, or a friend to aid.

One of the earliest quests in Hogwarts Legacy is a quest that ties into your recently acquired Field Guide. This book tracks everything from people to monsters, and even lore. Quests and challenges are not exempt, and one of the most common challenges is a recurring moth-based puzzle. It all starts with ‘Like A Moth To A Frame”.

Where To Find ‘Like A Moth To A Frame’

This quest can be started very early on. Once Professor Weasley is done with your basic tour, you are free to go off and explore (with some restrictions). You are meant to go and complete some basic classes, such as Charms Class, however, you can complete the odd quest if you go looking.

Thankfully, this quest is not far from where you first gained your freedom. You can start this quest by looking for Lenora Everleigh in Central Hall. If you aren’t quite accustomed to Hogwarts’ layout, or if you have wandered off, you can find the Central Hall by fast travelling via Floo Powder. It is one of the first travel destinations you unlock.

How To Complete ‘Like A Moth To A Frame’

Lenora will be rather confused at the lack of a picture in a nearby frame. That is the foundation of the quest – uncover the secrets of this mysterious blank frame. Lenora gives you a hint and suggests a strange image will appear if you cast Lumos (one of the first spells you learn in the game).

Cast Lumos to reveal a part of Hogwarts. You will be able to see some pillars and some stairs. This is nearby – still Central Hall – and it is down to you to figure out where this specific location is, and why it is important.

Thankfully, the location is pretty easy to deduce based on the limited number of stairs in Central Hall. To find the location, follow these instructions:

Face the painting

Turn to your right

Head past the statue in the centre of Central Hall and go down the stairs

At the bottom of the stairs, turn left

Stuck to a wall you will find a rather large moth

With the moth found, you will need to approach it and once again cast Lumos. This will draw the moth from the wall, and cause it to circle your wand. All you have to do now is go back to the painting and the moth will attach itself to the frame.

This will cause all the moths on the frame to activate, a Field Guide Page to spawn, and the frame to vanish out of existence. Pick up the Page to fill in your Guide, and return it to Lenora.

Rewards For Completing ‘Like A Moth To A Frame’

With the puzzle solved, you will receive some EXP from completing the quest, some compliments from Lenora, and more importantly, you will have learned how to solve these puzzles. These can be found all over Hogwarts, so be sure to solve them when you find them to fill out that Field Guide!

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for now. For more Walkthroughs, Lists, and Guides, be sure to check out our other content.