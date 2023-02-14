Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete Charms Class | Walkthrough

So you’ve managed to survive a dragon attack, trek through the Scottish highlands, endure hardships in Gringotts, and even persevere through Professor Weasley’s ramblings. So, what’s next? Well, your next task is to actually be a student at Hogwarts – to go to classes and learn how to be more than a walking flashlight.

One of the first Classes you can attend, and arguably one of the most important is Charms Class with Professor Ronen. You will get this quest once Professor Weasley has completed her rambling tour, and you can begin the quest at any time by ‘tracking’ it via your ‘Field Guide’ and following the waypoints.

Charms Class

Once you have toddled your way to Professor Ronen’s classroom, you will begin your first class. You will encounter the wonderful, Natsai, before Professor Ronen makes an appearance and explains the wonder of Charms to the class.

Everyone is a bit rusty (and you are green as grass at this point), so Ronen decides to take things slow and reacquaint people with the ‘Summoning Charm’, Accio. Accio allows you to pull things towards you – you summon it, so to speak.

Learning Accio

Like with all learnable spells in Hogwarts, you will be forced to complete a simple minigame to learn Accio. Like with Lumos earlier in the game, direct the arrow around the Rune, and hit the button prompts when required. If you complete the Rune before the chasing red line catches you, you learn Accio.

There is no failure state here, you can keep trying until you succeed.

With Accio under your belt, Ronen will ask you to cast the spell to prove you can do it. You will be forced to Accio a dummy before moving on to the next part of the class – Summoner’s Court.

Summoner’s Court, Practice

Once you and the class have migrated outside, Professor Ronen will conjure a game on the field. This game, as you will find out later on, is known as Summoner’s Court. The goal here is to use Accio to pull objects down the track and have them stop to score points. The closer they are to you, the more points you get. Pull too hard, however, and they will fall off the edge and score no points.

You will need to play this minigame 3 times to complete Charms class, with this first part acting as a tutorial. An important thing to note here is that Accio will continue to cast until you let go of the buttons you pressed to cast the spell. The trick is to let go at the right time so the ball rolls just far enough to score the most points. The highest score you can achieve per ball is 50 points. There are 3 balls, so a perfect score would be 150.

Summoner’s Court, Round 1

Once you have finished your tutorial, it’s time to put your skills to the test against your new-found friend, Natsai. Natsai is, apparently, quite adept at this game. In order to beat Natsai, you are going to have to score more than 110 points, which is easier said than done if you don’t know what you are doing.

There is a surefire knack to beating this game, however. So sure-fire, that you will very likely score 150 points every time you play this game. The trick is to cast Accio and then release the spell once the ball is halfway through the YELLOW section of the board. If you time this right, the ball will roll into the 50-Point zone. Every. Single. Time.

This will score you 150 points, and you will win the round.

Summoner’s Court, Round 2

It’s not over yet, however. Professor Ronen conjures a new layout – this time, there are moving obstacles. This makes the game slightly harder, however, the timing of the release is identical. All you have to do is cast Accio at the right time. The best time to cast Accio is after the platform closest to you moves away from you. You will effortlessly dodge all the obstacles. Simply let go of the spell in the YELLOW zone, and watch as it rolls into the 50-Point Zone.

Natsai will struggle this time, and she will only score 90. If you managed to beat Natsai both times, you will get quite the compliment from Natsai, and if you managed to beat her with 2 PERFECT SCORES, Ronen will even comment on your prowess.

Rewards For Completing Charms Class

As per usual, your reward for completing quests is EXP. However, you will also be able to use Accio around the school from now on. Accio is one of the most commonly used spells in both combat and exploration, and having access to it opens up a fair few things as you explore.

Not only that, but Natsai will talk to you after class and talk about her backstory. This is more interesting than you may think, as it helps flesh out the world beyond Hogwarts as Natsai is from a wizarding school in Uganda, Uagadou.

That’s all we have on Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Walkthroughs, Lists, and Guides for more Hogwarts content.