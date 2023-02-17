Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting Major Bug Patch Soon

There are two things you can unquestionably say about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first is that the set of games had the biggest launch in Nintendo’s history. It sold 10 million in its first three days, then another ten million before the end of 2022. That’s impressive beyond words. But the second thing you can say for certain was the title was so full of bugs that players couldn’t help but find them almost everywhere they went. Indeed, the game wasn’t “broken” like certain other titles but was the buggiest game in the franchises’ history. As a result, fans were not happy about it at all.

As such, they wanted The Pokemon Company to release an immediate patch to fix as many bugs as possible. Sadly, we didn’t get that within the first few months of launch. However, as posted on the Nintendo Support website, patch 1.2 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature numerous bug fixes to stabilize the game.

One thing to note is that they’re not just fixing bugs with this patch. They’re adding functionality to the game too. For example, the Pokemon Boxes will have more functionality, so you can better use the Pokemon within them without constantly bringing them into your party.

Heading to the Tera Raids, there has been a bug where the moves players make against the Terastal Pokemon don’t show any damage being done. We can attest to this bug happening. That instance should be fixed soon. Also, if you were doing a Black Crystal Tera Raid, you might have been put in a scenario where all your party’s Pokemon were KO’d even though you all had health left. That, too, will be fixed.

Other bugs that will be fixed include when the game shuts down randomly in certain areas or when your player character doesn’t emote during key situations unless you restart the title. One hilarious bug that fans from all over pointed out was that during a story battle, one that took place in a key town, a person would literally walk through you and your Pokemon as you battle. This is going to be fixed at last.

You can check the full site for the full breakdown. We’ll admit that plenty of bug fixes are being done here. Yet some haven’t been mentioned. Like the constant clipping in the game, or the camera “sinking” below the surface to expose the “underworld” of the title, and so on.

We’ll have to see if another big patch like this arrives.