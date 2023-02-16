Is A New Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Game Coming Out?

As Pokemon Day draws ever closer, fans wonder what The Pokemon Company will reveal at the show. Over the last few years, they’ve made several big announcements regarding the February 27th show. Whether it was a new game, a new set of DLC content teases of what would be announced later, etc., they knew how to bring something special to the celebration. As a result, rumors have been flying all over the internet regarding what would be shown at the likely Pokemon Presents presentation that’ll happen soon. But now, the big rumor is that the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series might make a comeback.

Why is that series being mentioned? Yesterday, The Pokemon Company dropped a teaser and a website for a community event called “Pokemon Together.” The event’s goal was for fans to use a hashtag with the event’s name and reveal how they connect with friends and other like-minded people through the franchise. But as you might expect from our internet age, the moment the website went up, people snooped around it. They wanted to see if there was anything there to sus out, and they found Spike Chunsoft within the source code. Here’s the tweet that proves it:

What’s that? That’s the developer behind the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon franchise. Having them in the source code without a good reason would be pretty random. One explanation could be that they will show off all the past games in the franchise that have helped people connect. But if that’s the case, where are the names of the other developers who have made spinoff titles? It’s a very curious situation.

As for the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon franchise itself, it’s been one of the more unique entries in the series. In it, you play a human transformed into a Pokemon. Your goal is to join a team of fellow Pokemon and help save the area you’re in from danger. The game is a dungeon crawler, one where everything moves every time you move.

You build up a party and head into the world’s dungeons to unlock the story and get stronger. The spinoff franchise has had many entries. It even had a remastered version of one of its games brought to the Switch in 2020.

But if this is an all-new title, we could get some serious upgrades. We have to remind you that this is a rumor, though. So stay sharp until something is officially confirmed.