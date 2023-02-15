Pokemon Day 2023 Gets Official Logo

Do you want to be the very best? Like no one ever was? If so, you’re ready for Pokemon Day when it drops on the 27th of this month. The day is meant to celebrate when the franchise’s first games came out and honor everything that has come since. While it wasn’t always celebrated on a “grand scale,” it’s become a tradition to celebrate this day when it arrives. Moreover, fans often expect big announcements from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company when the time comes. But before we get to that, let’s look at the official logo for the day!

The logo dropped on Twitter, and it is a simple yet fun symbol of Pokemon Day. Pikachu is naturally there as the “main mascot” of the brand, and it will be something to look forward to seeing as we get closer to the main day.

Serebii Update: A high quality version of the new 2023 Pokémon Day logo has been released by The Pokémon Company International ahead of this year's Pokémon Day https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/aXbCkY6Yet — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 15, 2023

So, the question becomes, what will we see on this day? Well, there are already rumors of a “Pokemon Presents” coming. That has been bolstered by how the franchise was conspicuously absent from the Nintendo Direct that dropped last week. However, many felt that was a sign that at least one announcement was coming soon.

Additionally, it was revealed that The Pokemon Company was coming to PAX East. That wouldn’t be odd per se, except PAX noted that they would be showing off “an upcoming title” of theirs. But as of right now, there is no title in the works by the company. So why else would they be there if not to highlight something that they have in the works?

The biggest rumor is that we’ll get the reveal of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC content. If you recall, it was on Pokemon Day when Gen 7 announced its DLC. So if they wanted to follow the pattern, this would be the day to do it.

It’s also possible we could get a new title announced in general. For example, also announced on one of those “days” was New Pokemon Snap. A game that pleased many fans when it was announced and then released.

Another option they could take is with the anime. The adventures of Ash Ketchum are winding down, and a new generation of trainers is coming. They could drop a big teaser trailer for the upcoming adventures and get fans excited for the new beginning.

But we must say that until a definitive announcement of a Pokemon Presents is made, take every rumor you hear with a grain of salt.