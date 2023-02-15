Xbox Game Pass Will Lose 7 Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be quite a popular video game subscription service. With it, players can gain access to a massive catalog of video games. But that doesn’t mean that these games will stay in the catalog forever. While the first-party video game titles released from Microsoft will remain on the subscription service, other third-party video game titles will rotate out over time. As a result, it’s best to try some of these games out before they are removed for good, especially because you’re typically given a discount to purchase these games if you find them enjoyable.

The Xbox Game Pass service is about to lose out on seven video game titles this month. Again, we typically see a few video games removed each month and new games added to the mix. Today, we’re finding a report, thanks to Xbox Pure, of what games are coming out of Xbox Game Pass this month. You still have time to enjoy these games, but on February 28, 2023, you’ll find that these games will be removed from the subscription service storefront.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving February 28

Alien Isolation – Console & PC

Crown Trick – Console & PC

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Console & PC

Far: Changing Tides – Console & PC

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – Console & PC

Madden NFL 21 – Console

Octopath Traveler – Console & PC

You’ll find that these games are typically available for quite a while before they are removed. But again, since these games are not first-party video game titles from Microsoft’s collection of studios, they were not going to stick around on the subscription service forever. Since you’ll get a discount on these games to purchase, it’s still worth trying the games out to see if they are worth investing your time in playing through their game campaigns.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Xbox Game Pass, we recently found that Microsoft finds the service hurts B2P. There are more players taking advantage of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service compared to players that are purchasing the games standalone. Players interested in the service can purchase an Xbox Game Pass, which will only grant them access to a catalog of games. Meanwhile, if you opt for the higher tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll gain Xbox Live alongside EA Play video game titles.