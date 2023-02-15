Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0 Season 3 Details Unveiled

Call of Duty fans is getting into the season 2 launch on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. However, we’re already finding reports on what we can expect with the next season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It seems that those of you who have been missing the Gunfight game mode will be delighted to know that it’s reportedly making a return. From the looks of things, season 3 will be bringing this game mode into the mix, which should make for some more chaotic game matches with a friend.

As Charlie Intel reported, Gunfight will make a grand return. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive this game sometime within the coming months. More specifically, it will be featured in the season 3 launch of the game. Likewise, not only will we receive the Gunfight game mode, but we’ll also find that additional maps will be added to the mix made specifically for Gunfight. More maps will be added to the game with each season, so Gunfight should continue to feel a bit fresh rather than players rotating through the same maps.

Breaking: Gunfight is coming to #ModernWarfare2 with Season 03 with a specific set of maps. Additional Gunfight maps to be added with each season after. pic.twitter.com/zyWBRaSdoV — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 15, 2023

Now, if you don’t recall what Gunfight is, we have you covered. This was a popular 2v2 game mode that had players fighting each other in under a minute. Essentially, players would have forty seconds to take out the opposing team. However, if you don’t get the job done within the time limit, you’re given another ten seconds to capture a flag. Even then, if neither team manages to capture the flag within the time limit, the game match point is rewarded to whichever team has the most health. As a result, there is no health regeneration for this game mode. You’ll find that Gunfight will run for six rounds to determine which team comes out on top.

Gunfight should be quite a thrilling addition to the game. But again, this is reportedly coming into the game during season 3, which we don’t have any release date for just yet. With players just getting the latest season for the game, you might be waiting a bit before we start seeing marketing materials pop up for the next season’s content release. Regardless, at the very least, it looks like this game mode addition report has brought quite a few excited players eager for the developers to prepare for the next season.

🚨 BREAKING: Warzone Ranked is coming in Season 3!!!🚨



I have more info to share later on today about Season 2 and more from a creator call with the Call of Duty studios last week.



Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/pW9menwbDK — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 15, 2023

Additionally, it was unveiled that season 3 may include Warzone 2.0 ranked gameplay. Of course, more details will be unveiled as we get near the next season. But it seems that there are plenty of plans in the works for season 3 along with future season releases.