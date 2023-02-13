Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Launch Trailer Is Action-Packed

There is plenty of hype built around the upcoming season for Call of Duty players. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are nearing the season 2 launch date this month. So what better way to further hype up the release than by providing a launch trailer? This is a brief trailer, so don’t expect too much here. Clocking in at just over thirty seconds, the trailer offers a few components of what this next season will bring.

We’ve been reporting on the upcoming season for Call of Duty fans for a little while now. Chances are you already know what to expect. The main excitement we see from fans is the upcoming Ashika Island map which will be bringing the Resurgence mode. This is a smaller island map to battle within, so you can expect quite a bit of chaotic and action-packed moments. Of course, being a smaller map should also make for thrilling Resurgence mode gameplay. If you’re not familiar with this mode, it acts much like the typical battle royale game mode but with a slight catch. Here you’ll have multiple respawns. So don’t expect to fight your way through the Gulag if you get downed in this match.

Instead, your team can bring you back. But to bring a player back, you’ll need to survive the respawn countdown. Players will have a countdown to endure before the downed player returns back into the game. Being a smaller map should make for some intense firefights. But to make things even more tricky is that each time you’re knockdown, there is a longer countdown to endure. However, there is more than just Ashika Island and Resurgence mode coming to Call of Duty fans.

We know that there is a new contract, public events, redeploy drones, points of interest, a new combatant, and more. But you’ll have to wait a couple more days before you can try the new content out for yourselves. Currently, Call of Duty’s upcoming season release will be taking place on February 15, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the launch trailer for the upcoming season’s release in the video we have embedded above.