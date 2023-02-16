Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Releases Wave 3 Content For Expansion Pass

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass has been fun and fulfilling in the eyes of fans so far. With every wave that releases, they get a new hero to bring into their party and new modes or challenges to help flesh out the game even more. The title already had plenty of content for you to partake in, so the Expansion Pass is very much the cherry on top. If you’ve been waiting for the next part of the Expansion Pass to come out, wait no more! The third wave of content was released yesterday and is waiting for you to try it out!

We got your back if you can’t remember what was in Wave 3. The hero you’ll be able to bring into your group is Masha. She’s a Lapidarist, and she’ll be able to craft special items with great buffs for your characters so they’ll be even more formidable in battle. That will come in handy against later bosses in the game.

The other part of the content is a special roguelike challenge mode. How it’ll go is you’ll choose one member of your party to play as. You’ll defeat a wave of enemies and then get another character to add to your group. Eventually, you’ll take on the boss of the set and get huge rewards if you succeed! With so many ways to beat the bad guys, you’ll want to test yourself repeatedly to see how far you can go and push yourself.

Alongside the Wave 3 content was a series of bug fixes, as detailed by Nintendo Everything. Such as one where enemies were being spawned into the world with incorrect names. They also fixed a bug where leveling up classes wouldn’t invoke key scenes from happening. A hilarious glitch was one where party members would fall off a rope, die, revive, and then start the cycle again. While fun, that, too, has been fixed. More fixes were stated, showing their dedication to making the game playable at all levels.

Returning to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass, there’s one wave left to come out this year, and it’s a big one. The Wave 4 content will feature a new storyline that will bring the protagonists from all three main games together to face a familiar entity. The twist is that in this new storyline, Shulk, Rex, and Noah are all grown up, so it’ll be interesting to see what that’s like when the content releases later this year.