Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Updates Fans On Expansion Pass Content

Many reveals and updates during the Nintendo Direct came out yesterday. New games were revealed, expansion passes were detailed, and remasters were shadow-dropped onto the Switch. It was a great time. Regarding the expansion passes, three games got details on that front. But arguably, the biggest was Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Their expansion pass has been going on since the title was released last July. So far, the pass has brought in new hero characters to play with and new modes to enjoy. During the Direct, we looked at waves three and four for the Expansion Pass. Both of which are newsworthy for various reasons.

First, for Wave 3, you’ll get a new hero named Masha. She can craft items that can give you special boosts to your stats. Very helpful if you need that “extra push” in a battle to overcome a tough enemy. Another layer to Wave 3 is the challenge battles. You’ll be getting roguelike battles where you’ll start as one character from your party, then attempt to clear multiple waves of enemies.

When you beat a wave, you’ll get access to another character to help you out. In addition, if you clear the entire set of enemies, you’ll get in-game items like new outfits for your characters! Wave 3 will arrive on February 15th, so you won’t have too long of a wait!

But the real talking point here is about Wave 4 of the content. In it, we’ll get a brand-new DLC storyline. That shouldn’t be too surprising, as something similar happened with the previous entry in the series. However, as the teaser showcases, we will get a crossover many years in the making.

Say hello to Masha, the newest Hero coming to #XenobladeChronicles3 as part of the DLC Expansion Pass.



Volume 3 will also include a new rouge-like inspired Challenge Battles mode where you can unlock special-in-game outfits!



Volume 3 arrives 2/15! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/vjSlXGAl2r — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2023

Yep. As you can see, Shulk, Rex, and Noah, all very grown up from the last time we saw them in their titles, will be fighting a familiar face. We won’t spoil too much, but we will say that the character you see was in the first game and played a role in the “Future Connected” epilogue content that was tacked onto the Switch port.

Seeing these three characters in one trailer is a treat for fans, and it’ll be interesting to see how everything ties together. Some even speculate that given the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and how the three games tie together, this DLC could be the bow that ties it all up and ends the saga.

Wave 4 will come later this year, and fans can’t wait to play it.