The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be Nintendo Switch’s Largest File Size Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the more highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives coming out. This follow-up to the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game has gained massive attention. Just yesterday, we had a new Nintendo Direct, and during the event, we got one more small glimpse into this next installment. However, what we are just finding out today is how big of a game this title is actually set to be.

Those of you who plan on picking up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will want to ensure you have enough storage space. This installment will be the largest Nintendo Switch game to date. That’s not saying much when compared to competitor platforms, but for the Nintendo Switch, this is going to be one large game. We’re finding out that the upcoming Zelda game will be coming in at 18.2 GB. That’s the number fans discovered recently through the Nintendo eShop. Again, that’s not a massive number for competitor platforms that easily can surpass the storage space required for new AAA video game titles. But for a Nintendo Switch, this will be their largest game to date.

This will beat out its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which came in at over 14 GB. Meanwhile, this might also explain why the Nintendo company is bringing the price up for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to $70. That raised some eyebrows for plenty of players as we typically only see the price increase for AAA video games launching on the next-generation video game platforms. So when Nintendo showcased the price tag earlier this week for the game, some fans might have assumed that would become the trend for Nintendo Switch games.

Fortunately, we reported that this would be a case-by-case situation. Players are still waiting to see more information drop on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We only saw one trailer from last night’s Nintendo Direct, so we’re bound to see another Nintendo Direct upload that focuses on the game soon. Currently, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch on May 12, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.