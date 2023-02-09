Is God of War Ragnarok Showing Up At The Super Bowl?

When it comes to marketing, the biggest thing you want is to have as many people see your advertisement as possible in the most significant places. Whether they buy your product is a secondary thought because you know you won’t get everyone. But if you can show your ad to virtually everyone? Then at the very least, your product will be on their mind. There are multiple “big avenues” that people try to advertise at, and one of them is coming up in a few days via the Super Bowl. We bring this up because it appears God of War Ragnarok will be there.

As you can see below, PlayStation Canada made a very specific post on their Instagram stating that there will be a “blizzard” on the 12th. The twelfth is the Super Bowl, and it would be odd for them to make such a detailed ad with Thor’s hammer on the football field if it was for nothing. So the question is, what is it for?

We’ll admit we’re not sure for various reasons. First, this would align with the “Live From PS5” ads that have been going on recently. Sony has been doing a big campaign to highlight how the PS5 has been not only selling well but is back in stock and will continue to be as they’ve solved their production problems.

This teaser could be simply for an ad that’ll showcase the PS5 at the Super Bowl and thus build off what they’ve done before. Another option is that God of War Ragnarok could get a trailer to highlight something upcoming. By that, we mean a DLC announcement could come at the Super Bowl.

Admittedly, that would be an odd place to put such an announcement, but again, this is about marketing. The game has already sold well, but if you can get some of the Super Bowl crowd to buy the console and the game? That’s worth the price of a 30-second commercial.

Given all the curiosity around the ad, we’ll only be able to speculate until the Super Bowl arrives and the commercial reveals the truth one way or the other.

No matter what is shown, the franchise is at an all-time high. Not only was the most recent game an award-winner and best-seller, but we’re also getting a live-action show from Amazon that those behind the series promise will be as good as possible. So there’s much to look forward to.