Atomic Heart Enemies Have Been Rebalanced Before The Game Launch

Atomic Heart is nearing its release, and if you have been waiting on the title, chances are you’ve watched plenty of gameplay footage. Several videos have highlighted the game so far, and even some players have been given the opportunity to try the game out. Recently, during a conversation with WCCFTech, game director and founder of Mundfish, Robert Bagratuni, spoke about a change they had already made for the game before its upcoming release.

We’re days away before Atomic Heart releases, and if you felt that the gameplay footage showcased too many bullet sponge enemies, you might be in luck. The publication mentioned that they have noticed complaints of bullet sponge enemies in the gameplay. Asking if this was being tweaked, Robert Bagratuni stated that they had already rebalanced the different enemies from their previous game build.

The enemies are already rebalanced from the previous build version, and we succeeded in keeping the fights tough and enthralling, and now even more swift, satisfying, and rhythmic. And I can share more – for those players, who desire to modify their walkthrough and make it more or less difficult, our team developed 3 difficulty levels: easy story mode, normal difficulty mode, and the hardest one for those players who enjoy true challenges. So regardless of their skills, players will be able to choose their preferred difficulty level to best enjoy Atomic Heart. Robert Bagratuni – WCCFTech

While the enemies have been overhauled and rebalanced, it’s nice knowing there are difficult options. Those who might not be inclined to a brutal challenge can still enjoy the game and its story. Meanwhile, the developer also noted that Atomic Heart was crafted to feel unique when it comes to comparison. But they could compare it to the likes of Bioshock as it should provide greater immersion, weapons, and abilities. Of course, we don’t have to wait too long to see if this holds up.

To be honest, I don’t think this is an accurate comparison. While our game does have some parallels with such great games like DOOM, Wolfenstein, and Bioshock, we wanted to construct Atomic Heart to feel unique and fresh. If there is a need to compare, then our game, like Bioshock, surely contains a greater level of immersion, possibilities for combinations of weapons, and special abilities compared to some others of the genre. Robert Bagratuni – WCCFTech

Currently, Atomic Heart is set to launch on February 21, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You’ll even find this game will be launching on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Atomic Heart in the video we have embedded above.