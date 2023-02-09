Nintendo Drops New Images For Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Over the last several weeks, there have been many claims about Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. One of them is that the game will be the “biggest game for Nintendo in 2023” and that “there won’t be as many big games after it.” While the first belief might be easy to confirm, given the love for the first title and the hype for the upcoming one, the second belief is hard to prove given we still don’t know much about the back half of 2023 for Nintendo. Regardless, we got a new trailer for the upcoming sequel, which teased many things.

Then, Nintendo went to its social media platforms to tease and reveal even more things. For example, we got several new shots of Link, one of which shows his new attire in the game:

"Please, lend him your power."

It’s easy to get lost in the “new look,” but don’t miss out on some of the details we see in this first image. Not only does Link have new attire, but it’s in this image we see not only his new arm but what is on Link’s skin near it. As you can see, he has several markings near his arm and on the side of his body. These appear to be symbols of some kind, but to what end, we can’t say.

However, these kinds of markings have been prevalent throughout the materials shown for the game, including past trailers. So there may be more going on here than we realize. The second image also shows the arm in action, which aligns with the most recent trailer, where Link shows unique powers channeled through the arm.

But that wasn’t the only image that was dropped. We also got a new look at the Master Sword and how it will get broken in the new game:

The mystery here is what happened to it. Typically, the sword is unbreakable, but the previous entry showed that this version could be hurt, given enough damage. But this time, it was broken in half! The fact that the tweet didn’t provide any “context” shows that this is a big moment in the game, and reforging the sword might be a big quest for Link to undergo in the game.

Finally, if you use Amiibo in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll not only get items to use, but the fabric on your glider will change:

Scanning #amiibo from The Legend of #Zelda series in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom will give you helpful materials and weapons. You can also unlock a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.

The game releases on May 12th on Nintendo Switch.