Is Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom The “Last Big Switch Game”?

There will always be video game rumors that make sense and those that don’t. But then, there are the ones that don’t come true despite people claiming they are “for real.” One rumor is making the rounds right now, and it’s connected to arguably Nintendo’s biggest game of 2023, Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom. The title has been anticipated for some time, and many felt it would come out sooner than it did. But sadly, it kept getting delayed. That being said, it’ll come out this May, and many wonder how it will be and Nintendo will build off its momentum.

That is where the rumor comes in. Because over the last few months, two different insiders have said that Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom might not get something to “build off its momentum.” Meaning that Nintendo will allegedly not have a “significant 1st-party title” after its launch in May.

From what I’m hearing I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo starts talking about new hardware by 2024. I’m not convinced another huge first-party game other than Zelda is left on Switch (usual Nintendo prediction caveats apply…) https://t.co/96CSoLd0Dn — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) December 29, 2022

If one person was saying that, that might not carry a lot of weight, but as noted, a similar thing was noted a few months back:

No, I didn't mean literally nothing. I have heard that after Zelda, Nintendo doesn't have a significant game for quite some time — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 17, 2022

But the question that many are asking is, “Can this be true?” Obviously, we’re not Nintendo, so we can’t say for sure. That being said, it would be extremely odd if Nintendo didn’t have a “significant 1st-party title” for some time after May. The reason for this is many-fold.

The first is consistency. Nintendo has done incredibly well over the last several years to keep Switch games coming from both the 1st and 3rd-party side of things. 2021 especially did that well. The second is timing. The Switch will be entering its sixth year of life starting in March, and to end its support “for a while” in May would be poor form since there’s no announcement of another console just yet.

The third is money. The Switch is still selling like hotcakes, and as a result, the software is selling massively too. If they were to stop making big 1st-party games right now, they’d be leaving money on the table. Finally, we know of some big 1st-party games that are either coming in 2023 or could arrive in 2023, which doesn’t include the “surprises” that Nintendo may have in store for us.

The rumors might be spreading like this because there was a Zelda game that “ended the run” of the Nintendo Wii. But that doesn’t mean we well get a similar situation with the Switch, so take these with a grain of salt.

