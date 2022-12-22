Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets ESRB Rating

If you were to ask Nintendo fans what game they’re looking forward to the most in 2023, the answer would no doubt be Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The reason for that is fundamental. The previous game in the franchise, which was also the launch title for the Switch, is hailed as one of the best video games of our generation. It won numerous Game of the Year awards, elevated the franchise to new heights, and is easily the best-selling title in the line, and the upcoming game is a direct sequel. Unfortunately, we’ve also seen very little of it, which adds to the anticipation.

As such, any news on the game is not only welcome, it’s begged for. Eagle-eyed gamers noticed that on the official Nintendo page for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the official ESRB rating has been put on it. The rating is E10+, which aligns with previous ratings from the franchise. They cite “Fantasy Violence” and “Mild Suggestive Themes” as reasons for the bump from “E” to “E10+.” Given that the game has many characters interacting with one another and having various personalities, suggestive themes aren’t that surprising. Past games in the franchise have had suggestive material in the past, too.

We admit that this isn’t much new information, but it is something. Plus, the ESRB rating typically only comes out when the game is nearly completed and can be shown off to the ESRB for judgment. So that means the May 2023 release date is intact for now.

Fans are hoping for another trailer talking about the game sooner rather than later. The last one delved a bit into the world and the verticality that Link will undergo in his latest adventure. We also saw teases of the new elements of the world via not only the floating islands that liter Hyrule, but Link’s arm that has been transformed, the broken Master Sword, and more.

We also got a tease of Zelda’s role in the game via a new race of beings that were teased in murals on a stone wall. It’s possible that Link has to save Zelda by finding the “Tears” that will be scattered above and below Hyrule. Of course, we’re only speculating on that, but it is implied.

The likely next place to see more details will be the next Nintendo Direct. Nintendo has dropped a Direct in February in the last few years, so we might not have to wait too long for answers.

