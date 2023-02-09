PlayStation VR2 Gets Highlights Trailer

If there was any doubt that Sony wasn’t going all in on their PlayStation VR2 headset and wanting it to be the most successful VR headset ever, you haven’t been paying attention to their marketing over the last couple of days/weeks. Currently, the headset is only two weeks from release, and Sony has dropped all sorts of information about it to get people excited. They even dropped an “Ultimate Faq,” so you know exactly what you’ll get from it should you purchase it. However, if you want something more visual, they have dropped a teaser on Twitter for what the headset has.

They quickly talk about the visuals of the PlayStation VR2 and how it has a 4K HDR Display for you to view the games. Another thing they discuss is the audio that you’ll hear. The headset is outfitted to ensure you hear everything you need from all directions, just like in the real world. As for the controllers, they have “haptic feedback” that can help you feel as though you’re really holding something. So if you’re in a shooter and holding a gun, you’ll feel the weight of that gun and then can compensate for it.

The controllers also have very sensitive detective and triggering functions, so you get exactly the level of precision and control as you play. Speaking of which, the VR2 has incredible eye-tracking technology, so the game can follow your every eye movement and help you aim to where you want to go or shoot or throw without much effort. Finally, the headset will allow you to “feel” the feedback of your actions or another character’s actions. Such as if you get hit during a fight.

Sony wants you to “Feel the New Real” with their VR headset, and it’s not hard to see why.

However, there are still many questions about how successful the PlayStation VR2 will be when it releases. There have already been conflicting reports about how many pre-orders for the VR headset there have been. Some said the system is underperforming in the pre-orders market, while others say it isn’t. In addition, there are apparently over 100 games in development for the headset, but whether they’re good games or “typical VR titles” remains to be seen.

The biggest hurdle is that while VR technology has come a long way, millions of gamers are still okay with not playing titles like this or can’t. So we’ll have to wait and see how it all goes.