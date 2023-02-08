Sony Drops “Ultimate FAQ” For PS VR 2

Sony has tried to get their VR headset into the mainstream for years. The first PS VR was successful because it sold millions, and many developers made titles for it. But it’s very easy to say it didn’t do as well as their consoles have done. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making the PS VR 2 and wanting to make it as grand as possible. There have been many rumors and beliefs about the new VR headset, including that Sony won’t make as many as initially stated due to low pre-orders. Sony later squashed that rumor, but the questions remain.

To help with any questions you may have about the PS VR 2, they made an “Ultimate FAQ” on the PlayStation Blog designed to let you know anything and everything about the VR device. So let’s hit the high points, shall we?

First and foremost, the headset will arrive on February 22nd and cost $549. Admittedly, that’s a high price to pay for a VR device, which will likely keep its initial sales small. But some will crank out the money as they want the experience.

There will be two versions of the device at launch. There will be the standard version and the “Call of the Mountain Bundle. That means you’ll get the PlayStation VR2 headset alongside a voucher code for Horizon: Call of the Mountain. That’s not a bad bundle, as the franchise has been one of the biggest hits on Sony systems in recent gaming generations, and the VR experience will give you a new experience with Aloy.

Some might question how “impactful” the headset will deliver a “memorable gaming experience.” Well, the blog did answer that by saying:

“PS VR2 is a quantum leap for VR experiences, and allows you to interact in new and immersive ways powered by the PS5 console. With PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology, it combines PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, PlayStation VR2 headset feedback, 3D Audio, and eye tracking to bring emotion and immersion to life.”

They’re going all in on the graphics and have ensured that each pixel on your screen is as beautiful as can be. Furthermore, you’ll have two “viewing modes” available to you: the standard VR Mode and the Cinematic Mode.

They also discussed how many games will be on the system and whether past VR games will be compatible with the new hardware. Be sure to check out the FAQ to get all your questions answered.