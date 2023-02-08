Atomic Heart Will Take Players 25 Hours To Complete

Atomic Heart is one of the more anticipated games coming out into the marketplace this year. Fans are getting a new FPS set in an alternate reality. While you’ve likely been keeping tabs on this game, some questions remain to be answered. One of those questions is just how much time you might have to set aside to go through this game. Fortunately, we now have the answer as the game director, Robert Bagratuni, spoke to SegmentNext on this very matter. It seems that players are going to need to set aside about 25 hours to get through the campaign.

Speaking with the publication, Robert Bagratuni was asked just how long of a game Atomic Heart is. According to the game director, players should likely get through the game in about 20 to 25 hours. That would allow players to get through the main campaign storyline, so it seems that if you’re only after the story, you have a good amount of gameplay to endure. However, Robert went on to say that those players out there that are completionists and want to unlock everything might have to set aside nearly 40 hours to complete the game. That’s a significant bump, but again that’s a guess as to how long players might have to spend in this game to get through everything.

This might also play a role in just what difficulty you choose. Within the publication interview, Robert noted that three difficulty options could offer a more relaxed narrative or a brutal challenge. But if you were wondering just how much of a role the different dialogue choices make to the narrative, it seems that this is not a major obstacle when it comes to altering the ending. There are only two decisions towards the end of the game that will affect the game’s plot. So you won’t have to worry about your decisions leading up to the game’s ending.

Meanwhile, we don’t have very long of a wait to endure before we’re able to jump right into the world of Atomic Heart. This game is still set to launch on February 21, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, this game will be launching on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service if you’re an active subscriber. That should get Atomic Heart in front of quite a few gamers around the world right when it becomes available.