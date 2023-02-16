Wild Hearts Has An Endgame After You Defeat All The Kemono

Team Omega Force have revealed the endgame for Wild Hearts.

There is a laid out path to finishing Wild Hearts as it is. You defeat the Kemono spread across Azuma’s four regions. Along the way, you collect Karakuri in large numbers, and master how to use it to fight and to increase your mobility and range. You can also build up to collecting the best weapons and armor the game has to offer. At this point, Azuma will be at peace, and you will have finished your quest.

However, collecting the Celestial Thread has an unintended side effect. In Team Omega Force’s narrative, restoring the balance by getting all the Celestial Thread back from the Kemono will bring about the entry of even crazier and more dangerous Kemono. These Kemono have received toxicity from having too much Celestial Thread in their system, and so they are called Volatile Kemono.

The Volatile Kemono are considerably harder to hunt than the Kemono in the game now. Defeating them will earn you rarer crafting materials, and a new item, called Keystones. Keystones are talismans that will give you special abilities or passive boosts. And these Keystones will be needed for players to take the most dangerous of the Volatile Kemono, called Deeply Volatile Kemono.

In plain English, Volatile Kemono are like rabid wild animals. It’s comparable to both the Qurio virus and Frenzy virus in the Monster Hunter games. Team Omega Force have once again been careful with their wording not to mention their most famous competition. But this choice of words makes it pretty clear that they are planning a similar endgame schedule for new monsters, and new items, to come to Wild Hearts in the coming months.

In fact, just like Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak’s recent Title Update adding Velkhana and Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, the first batch of new monsters for Wild Hearts have already been announced for those top players good enough to get to the endgame quickly. Hellfire Laharback, possibly an updated version of the ape-like Lavaback, is coming alongside the Grimstalker, a new-wolf like kimono comparable to the Deathstalker. Both Kemono have quests connected to them, with the Laharback offering a Keystone and Grimstalker bringing new weapons and armor.

Wild Hearts will be releasing on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you have Game Pass Ultimate, you also get a free ten hour trial via Game Pass.