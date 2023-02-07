Velkhana Alights In Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Title Update 4 For Switch And Steam

Title Update 4 has arrived for Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam, bringing some new endgame monsters for the game’s most loyal players to conquer.

Capcom already shared a preview of what would be coming with Title Update 4. Velkhana, the icy elder dragon introduced in the Iceborne Expansion of Monster Hunter World, has arrived to chill the world of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. This marks the first appearance of Velkhana on a Nintendo platform.

The Velkhana fight was an especially difficult piece of endgame content. Velkhanas can emit Iceblight, and have ice beams they can shoot out as projectile attacks. They can also cover themselves in ice armor, making it especially difficult to attack them. While they do have their weaknesses, their high difficulty level makes them something that Capcom would want to put out as late stage content for their Monster Hunter games. Capcom will have definitely made changes to Velkhana between the two games, but it remains for the high level hunters to discover how to master this fight now.

Also arriving in Title Update 4 is the Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax. The Risen are a unique class of monsters in the world of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, as they have been afflicted by the Qurio virus. The Qurio virus essentially makes monsters rabid, and so they become especially deadly as they lash out in pain until they expire in a few days. The Risen, however, somehow conquer the virus within them. They display the effects of having the virus, but also gain strength and new abilities.

Capcom shared notes for Title Update 4 with separate changes for the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions. Both are now at patch version 14.0.0. The update is 0.7 GB for the Nintendo Switch version and 2.6 GB for the Steam version.

Reflecting the announced changes, Velkhana has been added to Gathering Hub quests, and new quests have also been added for new afflicted and Risen monsters, including but not just Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax. The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been brought up, and more monsters of different kinds will appear as Anomaly Investigations. New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills, have also been added, that you can only get from the new monsters. There are also new skills for Qurios Armor Crafting, new prizes in the market lottery, new trinkets and hanging scrolls, and new tradeable items in the Anomaly Research Lab.