Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to Enter the Secret Locked Bunker on Ashika Island

Ashika Island is the new map introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with the Season 2 Content Update. Just like many other Battle Royale maps like Warzone 2.0‘s Al Mazhah and Building 21, this new Japanese Island has many secrets to uncover as you they to be the last person or team standing. One of these secrets is an underground Bunker found near the center of the map that contains some great loot though seems to be unable to be opened from the outside. Luckily, there is a way to get in as long as you’re willing to take a swim. This guide will show players how to access the secret bunker on Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How To Enter The Locked Bunker On Ashika Island In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Unlike some of the other secret locations like Strongholds and Black Sites or the original Warzone‘s bunkers that required items to gain access to, this Bunker will require you to have an understanding of your surroundings to circumvent the locked door. You will find this secret Bunker at the center of the map just beneath Tsuki Castle. To reach the Bunker, you will need to take one of the multiple waterways through the cave systems on the map. I suggest taking the entrance to the caves from Port Ashika since it is the closest to the safe and has multiple water vehicles to get you to the safe quickly.

Once you find the safe, you will need to jump into the water and look for a pipe that you can swim through. It is right next to the safe and built into the wall that the nearby submarine is docked next to.

Once on the other side of the pipe, you will find yourself in a secret cave with some concrete structures sticking out o the water. Climb up onto the cliff next to the water and jump to the first two structures before reaching another rock landing like the one you started on. From here, jump onto the last structure and through a hole in the wall and into the still locked Bunker.

Once inside you will find some great loot, including multiple Orange Chests that will prepare you for the rest of the Battle Royale match ahead. To leave the Bunker, simply walk to the door from the inside and it will open automatically. Just be aware that the door opening is very loud and as more players learn about this Bunker, it is likely you will find enemies waiting for you on the other side. With that done, will now know how to enter the secret locked Bunker on Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

