Slime Rancher 2: How To Access Powderfall Bluffs | Patch 0.2.0 New Biome Guide

There’s a new region available to Early Access players of Slime Rancher 2, and it is surprisingly difficult to find. The portal to the Powderfall Bluffs biome is hidden deep in the game world and requires solving a small puzzle to unlock. The puzzle isn’t so hard — but finding it can be a headache. The official site doesn’t explain how to reach this totally new biome, so if you want to rush ahead and unlock it right away, you’ll find full instructions with map locations and pictures below. Trust us, you’ll need a nudge in the right direction to find the secret entrance.

Powderfall Bluffs is a snowy biome packed with discovery — you can snatch prehistoric Saber Slimes, or collect new resources like Perfect Snowflakes to build snowball generators. The bluffs are the smallest region in the game, but they’re also incredibly complex, with networks of caverns to explore and a special mechanic that makes glowing platforms appear at night. There are new gadgets to build, upgrades to unlock, and much more. But before you can dig into the fresh content, you’ll actually need to unlock this place. Here’s a rundown of all the details you need.

To reach the new Powderfall Bluffs, travel to Ember Valley — there’s something new here after the Patch 0.2.0. Let’s go into detail below.

How To Find Powderfall Bluffs Portal : Use the portal in the northwest of Rainbow Island to reach Ember Valley . From the entrance of Ember Valley , travel far north to the teal island. The new area is visible on the map, in the north, to the west of the Crystal Gordo.

From the entrance of Ember Valley, you’ll need the jet pack to climb high on the rocks to the north of the orange valley. Use the ruin valley to go north to a canyon, leading to a canyon. To activate the portal, you need to complete a hidden puzzle.

How To Activate The Powderfall Bluffs Portal : Travel to the far north (teal region) and enter the cave filled with rock slimes and crystal slimes. To the right of the Crystal Gordo, you’ll find a waterfall with a secret cave behind the water. Inside the cave, you’ll find three Slime Switches — you need to shoot a plort into each of the statues. Statue Plorts : x1 Boom Plort, x1 Tabby Plort, x1 Batty Plort

Boom Plorts are found in the west, in the lava-filled region of Ember Valley. Tabby Plorts are all over the Rainbow Island, and Batty Plorts are common in caves — you can find one in the same cave as the puzzle.

Return to the hidden puzzle and place one plort into each corresponding statue. The door will unlock, leading to a secret chamber containing the portal. Enter the portal to transport to Powderfall Bluffs.