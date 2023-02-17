Slime Rancher 2: How To Find All Powderfall Bluffs Maps | Map Data Locations Guide

Before you can fully explore the new Powderfall Bluffs region in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll want to unlock both maps. When you first arrive at a region, the map will be covered with clouds — you can’t clear away the fog until you find mapping drones that unlock portions of the full map. These mapping drones can be tricky to find, so we’re going to make life a little easier. Below, you’ll find map screenshots and descriptions to help you pinpoint the exact locations for each map piece.

Powderfall Bluffs is the new region added in the 0.2.0 update, giving players loads of new content to explore. In addition to the new snowy region, you’ll also find two more slimes — including the prehistoric Saber Slime. You can have fun snowball fights with friends, or collect materials for new gadgets and upgrades. Don’t miss out on the T-Rex flavored Thundercluck Hens you can grab from hidden cavern nests, or the new Slime Fossils.

Map Data Locations | Powderfall Bluffs Region

To unlock the map for Powderfall Bluffs, you’ll need to find map drones. Each drone clears a section of the map. You only need to find two drones for the Powderfall Bluffs region — one is located on the eastern mountain, while the other is in the north red forest.

Map #1: On the east cliffs. Wait until night for the spectral walkways to appear in the valley to the north of the starting cave. Go up and onto the large mountain on the east side of the region. Circle around to the east to find an area packed with slimes and this map node.

Map #2: In the northwest region of the map. Travel north from the entrance, then further north — either via the mountains path or with a jetpack. There’s a ledge path with red trees (near the large northwest island) filled with rock slimes and pink slimes. On the ledge, you’ll find the second map piece.

With both maps unlocked, you’ll be able to freely navigate Powderfall Bluffs. Exploring is a lot easier — and you can place gadgets like collection devices or teleport beacons for easier farming.

There are three main sections of Powderfall Bluffs — the mountain in the east, the snowy canyons in the south, and the boreal red trees in the north. In the center, you’ll also find prehistoric trees and hot springs. Underneath the mountain, there’s a complicated network of caves with a shortcut leading from the entrance all the way to the northwest — but you’ll only be able to access that area at night. There’s so much to explore in Powderfall Bluffs. This is just the beginning.