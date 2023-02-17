Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best ISO Hemlock Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has many weapons for you to choose from and the loot pool only continues to expand. The Season 02 update introduced the ISO Hemlock and with the best attachment combination, you can create a strong class.

Activision has described the ISO Hemlock as ‘a powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation.’ This class will primarily focus on increasing accuracy, while improving the gun’s potential at range.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock class

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

The first attachment is the Echoless-80 muzzle for greater bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression to keep your shots hidden from enemy detection. Pairing this with the Fielder-T50 barrel continues to improve the weapon’s ability at range, while increasing the recoil control. Then, the FTAC Ripper 56 works to boost aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization for extremely accurate shots.

Equipping the 45 Round magazine ensures you have the maximum ammunition capacity, so you can take out multiple enemies with a single clip. Complete your class with the Aim OP-V4 to make use of the heightened accuracy and recoil control at medium and further ranges.

Once you’ve created your Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock class, you can make some extra tweaks to your attachments with weapon tuning. To achieve a loadout that is ready for every situation, you should pair the gun with a weapon that is suited to close-quarter combat such as a submachine gun, shotgun, or a pistol.