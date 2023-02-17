Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Path of the Ronin Event Explained

As part of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, there is a brand-new in-game Event that players have the chance to take part in. This new Event is known as the Path of the Ronin and comes with several new items and pieces of content with the final reward being a fan-favorite weapon making its appearance in the newest entries of the long-running FPS series. This guide will explain the brand-new Path of the Ronin Event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Path of Ronin Event Explained In In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

This new Path of the Ronin Event is a Japanese-themed event that ties into the new Ashika Island map that is part of Warzone 2.0. The Event comes with 7 new challenge tiers to complete. Each of these tiers comes with two challenge variations: one for Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale. When completing one of either of these challenges, you will clear that tier and will unlock the reward tied to that tier. You can do these in any order as long as the challenge is unlocked.

Currently, you can only complete the first 3 challenges for the Event with the other challenges becoming available in the future. All of the challenges will be available on February 27. This guide will be updated as new challenges unlock.

Below is the full breakdown of all of the challenges and their individual rewards for the Path of the Ronin Event:

Integrity (GI) – Win 15 matches in any Multiplayer Game Mode (MP) / Finish in the Top 10 5 times (WZ) – REWARD- Virtue Roze Operator Skin

/ – Honor (Meiyo) – Get 100 Objective Defense Kills (MP) / Restore Honor 5 times in Resurgence matches (WZ) REWARD- Crimson Deity Emblem

/ Sincerity (Makoto) – Get 50 Operator Kills using Battle Rage (MP) / Complete 5 Bounty contracts (WZ) REWARD- Quiet Justice Calling Card

/ Compassion (Jin) – Currently locked (activates February 20)

– Courage (Yu) – Currently locked (activates on February 20)

– Loyalty (Chu Gi) – Currently locked (activates on February 27)

– Respect (Rei) – Currently locked (activates on February 27)

Once you complete all of the challenges are complete, you will unlock the brand-new Crossbow weapon. Once the weapon is unlocked, you will be able to add the new marksman rifle weapon to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale. The Event will end on March 15, so make sure to get it done before that date!

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

