Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What are Redeploy Drones in Season 02?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans are eagerly awaiting the next huge content drop that will arrive with the roll out of Season 02 on February 15. A new item is set to join the Warzone 2 battlefield known as Redeploy Drones. This guide has got you covered with all the details about Redeploy Drones, so you know how to use them before launch.

Redeploy Drones have been described by Activision as ‘the high-tech successor to the Redeploy Balloons you first used on Caldera.’ Although there are some similarities between the two, there are some key differences which will make Redeploy Drones an interesting addition when they make their debut during Season 02.

How to use a Redeploy Drone in Warzone 2

To use a Redeploy Drone, all you have to do is interact with it and a hook will be attached to the cable which will see you ascend up to the top of the drone. All you have to do it face the direction you want to go in and you’ll be launched that way. Then, you can glide through the sky and pull out your parachute to reach your desired location.

While you’re travelling up a Redeploy Drone, you can detach yourself if needed and you can even hip fire your weapon to deal damage to any threats close by. However, the drones can be taken out by enemy rocket launchers, so there isn’t too much you can do about that. If that occurs, a new drone will fly in shortly after, but only if there is a safe spot to hover over. Also, drones will continue to reposition if they are within the circle collapse. During the latter part of a match, all Redeploy Drones will be disabled.

Its worth noting that Redeploy Drones will only feature in Warzone 2’s upcoming Resurgence map.