Could SEGA Go Back To 2D Sonic The Hedgehog Games In The Future?

Sonic The Hedgehog is finally turning the corner regarding its “quality issues” over the last several years. Since 2020, the character has had two hit movies in theaters, a successful Netflix series that fans like, and the release of Sonic Frontiers, the character’s latest 3D title. The game has sold almost 3 million units since its launch in November, significantly more than most titles in the series. The future of the blue blur has never looked better, but that doesn’t mean it’s all going to be on the” same track” as before. For example, fans wonder if the 2D titles with Sonic could return.

Given the millions sold of the new 3D game, it might seem odd to ask, but as Sonic fans will tell you, the series started out in 2D and did quite well there. Only when the transition to 3D started did things go awry with quality and needless characters. Looking at you, Big The Cat!

The director of the most recent game, Morio Kishimoto, has been going to Twitter recently to answer questions about the franchise’s future. One such question was about switching to the 2D space once again. After getting translated, the tweet reply read:

“Sonic games also have side-scrolling Sonic games, so please look forward to them!”

Admittedly, that’s not much to go on. After all, the latest title with Sonic had 2D sections, which were there to callback to the original titles. Plus, there was Sonic Mania, which was a true 2D title with Sonic, but fans made that and then published by SEGA after they saw how good it was.

So will SEGA have Sonic Team make a 2D title? It is possible, especially with the sales they’ve seen. Additionally, the popularity of Sonic, thanks to his new movies and TV show, might make SEGA give people as much content with Sonic as possible.

Not to mention, Nintendo has been switching between 2D and 3D games with their icon, Mario, for decades. So SEGA not doing that makes them a bit foolish, especially since fans have asked for a 2D Sonic game for years.

Regardless of the 2D space, we know that the next 3D title is underway and that it’ll learn from Sonic Frontiers in many ways, including its mistakes.

So no matter what comes out next and when Sonic The Hedgehog will be around for some time. Many fans will agree that’s not a bad thing.