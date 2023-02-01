Sonic Frontiers Director Says Team Is Exploring Ways To Make Next Game Even Better

If you want to know the true measure of a creator, it’s when they do something incredible or well-received, and they look at their project and go, “I can do even better next time.” That might sound like arrogance, but it’s more of a mental challenge they’re putting on themselves. First, they want to see what they felt was good about the project, then what was bad, and how to ensure they don’t repeat mistakes the next time. In the realm of video games, the director of Sonic Frontiers is having such thoughts despite the latest game featuring the Blue Blur doing so well.

There was much trepidation about Sonic Frontiers regarding its gameplay, story, and how it would all flow together. But, while it wasn’t a perfect project, it sold millions at launch. But on Twitter, and compiled by Tails Channel, Morio Kishimoto answered fan questions about what the next game could be like and what he hopes to improve.

Kishimoto wasn’t afraid to delve into multiple aspects of the game and highlight what he felt was the focus for the team going forward.

For example, he noted that the story within the game was fine but not handled well. He cited that there should be more depth in the characters and more attention paid to the details of the script. He also cited fan complaints about certain levels’ repetition and wanted to eliminate that from future games.

One thing that will likely stay from the most recent game is the battle system. Kishimoto said he wants to expand the moves and techniques that Sonic can learn and thus make the combat even “deeper” than before.

If you’re curious about the open-world gameplay the new title embraced, that will stick around. But the director also said they would be working on it, which implies they aim to improve what they did before. One of Kishimoto’s personal goals for future Sonic titles is to have games with multiple characters you can play.

The upcoming DLC for Sonic Frontiers will feature Amy, Knuckles, and Tails being playable. But based on what the director said, the next game might have them be inherently playable instead of eventually unlockable.

We know that SEGA and Sonic Team are working on the next entry in the saga right now, and it’s good to see that the director is trusting his instincts and listening to fan feedback. Let’s hope it all pays off.