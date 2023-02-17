Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best KV Broadside Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a lot weapons for you to choose from and the loot pool only continues to expand. The Season 02 update introduced the KV Broadside shotgun and with the best attachment combination, you can create a strong class.

Activision has described the KV Broadside as the ‘fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class.’ This build will make the most of the fast fire rate by transforming the weapon into a hip firing machine.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 KV Broadside class

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Starting with the Range Twelve, this barrel boosts your damage range and bullet velocity, while beginning to raise your hip fire accuracy. When selecting an underbarrel, the VX Pineapple is a viable option for increased hip fire accuracy and recoil control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness for greater handling from the hip. Then, using the Point-G3P 04 laser continues to raise these qualities, as well as adding to your sprint to fire speed.

In terms of a stock, the VLK Stockless will see you experience run and gun mobility due to the better sprint to fire and movement speed that this attachment provides. Again, handling will be improved by refining the recoil control at the hip even further. Last but certainly not least, choosing the Dashbolt 60 quickens the fire rate, causing you to be a real threat on the battlefield.

Once you’ve created your Warzone 2 KV Broadside class, you can make some extra tweaks to your attachments with weapon tuning. To achieve a loadout that is ready for every situation, you should pair the gun with a weapon that is able to take on battles at further ranges such as an assault rifle, light machine gun, or battle rifle.