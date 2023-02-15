Call of Duty: Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season 02

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 02 has rolled out the first big weapon tuning patch since the game dropped. Up until now, the RPK and Fennec 45 was the meta loadout and the Signal 50 quickly became a fan-favorite sniper. However, all of these weapons have been nerfed, leaving the meta in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island up in the air. This guide has got you covered with all of the latest Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs, so you can adjust your loadout ahead of your next match.
In addition to the regular weapon tuning patch, Raven Software has made some adjustments to tuning. The mechanic has been enabled for Laser attachments and tuning sliders have undergone changes for multiple attachments. For instance, beneficial tuning characteristics have been increased, while more harmful ones have been decreased.
All Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 02
Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch that launched alongside the content update.
Assault Rifles
M13B
- Increased damage at mid range
- Increased upper torso damage
Kastov 762
- Small damage reduction
- Added additional long range damage falloff
Lachmann-556
- Increased semi-auto rate of fire
M4
- Increased semi-auto rate of fire
STB 556
- Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg
Battle Rifles
Lachmann-762
- Decreased full auto head and torso damage
- Increased semi-auto upper torso damage
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased damage on long range
- Added minimum damage against armor
FTac Recon
- Decreased full auto upper torso damage
- Sped up ADS time
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased close range damage distance
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier
- Added minimum damage against armor
SO-14
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Increased long range damage
- Reduced semi-auto headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
TAQ-V
- Decreased mid-range damage
- Increased semi-auto torso damage
- Reduced semi auto leg damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Reduced semi auto rate of fire
Light Machine Guns
RPK
- Small reduction to ADS movement speed
- Reduced mid and long-range damage
- Reduced damage ranges
- Small increase to ADS time
RAAL MG
- Increased recoil
Marksman Rifles
EBR-14
- Reduced long range damage
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
LM-S
- Added minimum damage against armor
TAQ-M
- Slight increase to rate of fire
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
Sniper Rifles
Signal 50
- Reduced sprint out speed
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced long range damage
- Small decrease to bullet velocity
Attachments
- Reduced ADS penalty for bipods
- Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly
Submachine Guns
Vasznev-9k
- Reduced mid-to-long range damage
Minibak
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced lower torso damage at close range
- Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range
- Added minimum damage against armor
Fennec 45
- Decreased damage overall
- Decreased headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
Handguns
X13 Auto
- Reduced damage while using akimbo
- Increase lower body damage
- Increased close range damage
- Increase damage distances
Launchers
STRELA-P
- Removed activation distance for projectile
- Projectile will now explode at any range
RPG-7
- Small increase to splash damage amount
- Small reduction to splash damage range
Melee
- Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched
- Melee attacks with non-melee weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two