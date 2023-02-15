Call of Duty: Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season 02

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 02 has rolled out the first big weapon tuning patch since the game dropped. Up until now, the RPK and Fennec 45 was the meta loadout and the Signal 50 quickly became a fan-favorite sniper. However, all of these weapons have been nerfed, leaving the meta in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island up in the air. This guide has got you covered with all of the latest Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs, so you can adjust your loadout ahead of your next match.

In addition to the regular weapon tuning patch, Raven Software has made some adjustments to tuning. The mechanic has been enabled for Laser attachments and tuning sliders have undergone changes for multiple attachments. For instance, beneficial tuning characteristics have been increased, while more harmful ones have been decreased.

All Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 02

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch that launched alongside the content update.

Assault Rifles

M13B

Increased damage at mid range

Increased upper torso damage

Kastov 762

Small damage reduction

Added additional long range damage falloff

Lachmann-556

Increased semi-auto rate of fire

M4

Increased semi-auto rate of fire

STB 556

Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg

Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762

Decreased full auto head and torso damage

Increased semi-auto upper torso damage

Increased semi auto rate of fire

Reduced full auto recoil

Increased damage on long range

Added minimum damage against armor

FTac Recon

Decreased full auto upper torso damage

Sped up ADS time

Reduced full auto recoil

Increased close range damage distance

Increased lower torso damage multiplier

Added minimum damage against armor

SO-14

Increased semi auto rate of fire

Increased long range damage

Reduced semi-auto headshot damage

Added minimum damage against armor

TAQ-V

Decreased mid-range damage

Increased semi-auto torso damage

Reduced semi auto leg damage

Decreased full auto head damage

Decreased full auto head damage

Reduced semi auto rate of fire

Light Machine Guns

RPK

Small reduction to ADS movement speed

Reduced mid and long-range damage

Reduced damage ranges

Small increase to ADS time

RAAL MG

Increased recoil

Marksman Rifles

EBR-14

Reduced long range damage

Increased upper torso damage

Added minimum damage against armor

LM-S

Added minimum damage against armor

TAQ-M

Slight increase to rate of fire

Increased upper torso damage

Added minimum damage against armor

Sniper Rifles

Signal 50

Reduced sprint out speed

Reduced movement speed

Reduced long range damage

Small decrease to bullet velocity

Attachments

Reduced ADS penalty for bipods

Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly

Submachine Guns

Vasznev-9k

Reduced mid-to-long range damage

Minibak

Reduced damage ranges

Reduced lower torso damage at close range

Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range

Added minimum damage against armor

Fennec 45

Decreased damage overall

Decreased headshot damage

Added minimum damage against armor

Handguns

X13 Auto

Reduced damage while using akimbo

Increase lower body damage

Increased close range damage

Increase damage distances

Launchers

STRELA-P

Removed activation distance for projectile

Projectile will now explode at any range

RPG-7

Small increase to splash damage amount

Small reduction to splash damage range

