Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Landfill Layer SL1000

The Landfill Layer is one of the most unique locations in Donkey Kong Bananza. This heap of junk is a digging level — instead of exploring, DK will carve his way through layers of trash to reach the town of Trashtopia. Because everything is buried, bananas are even more hidden than usual here. That won’t be a problem for you though, because we’ve got all the banana locations listed below.

Banana Locations | Landfill Layer SL1000

Freed the Blusterwing – Defeat Blusterwing for the third and final time to unlock the sinkhole to SL1000. At the center of the Landfill Layer’s first room, you’ll find a big bunch of bananas.

Nestled Within the Debris – Dig down to the Lower Pit checkpoint, then track the eel through the dirt. It will lead you down to your next objective marker — there’s also a banandium gem at the marker. You can’t miss it.

Bloomed in the Landfill Layer – Find Bloomintone directly beneath the first bundle of bananas DK will find in the Landfill Layer. By digging down, you’ll find the potted plant stone — he needs sunlight. To get it, you’ll need to dig a giant hole from the surface down to him. Use Gorilla or Elephant to clear out as much turf as possible to let the sun in.

Mazy Cave Balloons – Dig down below the Upper Pit checkpoint to find a hollow room behind the big cylinder. Check the map location — there’s a challenge course here with three banana rewards. Pop all five balloons in the maze to earn the first banana.

Mazy Cave Buried Banana – Near the last balloon, there’s a seeming dead end passage in the front-right corner of the maze. Go there and dig down to find a hidden underground room with this banana.

Mazy Cave Hidden Room – Go to the back of the maze to find a concrete wall. Lure one of the chomping enemies into the wall to break through it and find this banana. That’s all three.

Up and Down, Underground – Behind the Middle Pit checkpoint, dig through the dirt to find a rectangular room with a moving platform and a banana hanging from the ceiling. Dig out a hole and smash it as it rises up past DK.

Buried In Rubble – Near the previous banana, dig behind the giant sunken pipe and look into the underground turf. There’s a wall of mines. Set one of then wait for them to explode, clearing out a hole for DK to collect the banana in the center.

Wrecked By Elephant Bananza – Slightly below the previous banana, there’s a hollow chamber with a challenge course. Look on the map for help locating it. Destroy the building before the time limit expires to earn an easy banana.

Quickly With Elephant Bananza – Run the course again and rush for the explosives, throwing at each concrete pillar to finish with twenty seconds left on the timer.

Sniffing Out A Secret – Right above the entrance portal, use the Elephant’s power to store boom bombs and reach the rooftop. Throw a bomb at the concrete to shatter it and find a hidden banana — you’ll find boom bombs in the course. If you need to reset, exit and re-enter to stock up on bombs.

Shifty Smash: Dig Deep – Left of the challenge course entrance, dig to find a cylinder shaped room with a Shifty Smash minigame. Activate it, then dig around the magma circle to reach the target at the bottom.

Battle: Search and Destroy – Near the Lower Pit checkpoint, there’s a trash-filled room with a combat arena portal. To win this battle, ignore the lava Crockoid and defeat the rock crockoid first. Use his concrete turf to destroy the concrete crockoid nearby, then use both concrete chunks to finally defeat the lava crockoid.

Landfill Fragmentone Recovery – Near the Lower Pit checkpoint, look for a block of lava on the map. This is a room where Fragmentone is located — he’s looking for three missing pieces. The first is in a small chamber below the lava that’s easy to reach.

Landfill Fragmentone Restoration – The second pair are above the lava. Dig a hole around the lava and lead the pair through to get the second banana reward.

Caged By A Hungry Guard – Left of the Fragmentone, there’s a caged room with a visible banana. Reach it by digging through the back, then avoid the chomper made of lava blocks. Wait for it to retract, then run and grab the banana.

Landfill Chip Exchange – Reach the bottom of the Landfill Layer to access Trashtopia! In this strange town, there’s a Chip Exchange that trades DK a banana for 90 banana chips and 260 gold.

Top of the Heap – We’re returning to the very start of the level, in the only area with sunlight and the strange banana stones. Climb up the giant banana-shaped stones to find a well-hidden collectible at the top.

Battle: Hundred-Harasser Horde – To the left of the Style Shop, there’s a pointer fractone that tells DK to “go this way” up a hallway. At the top, smash through the wall to find a combat arena portal. Use the boom bomb surface to destroy all the tiny enemies quickly to win.

Landfill Smashin’ Stats – Above the Stuff Shop and Style Shop, you’ll find a Smashinton NPC. Talk to him after digging through 70,000 square meters of turf to earn a banana.

Delivery Complete – Left of the Chip Exchange, there’s a narrow hallway leading to a Challenge Course portal entrance that’s blocked up. Talk to the NPC to clear the debris for 1,000 gold. For this challenge, DK needs to break through barriers and help ice reach a container at the bottom of the course before time runs out.

Speedy Delivery – Finish the course with 20 seconds or more to earn this banana. To finish fast, use Gorilla form or upgrade your punch power to break through turf faster. Just follow the path and only destroy the stuff blocking the path forward.

Beneath the Bowl – In the ice container room at the end of the course, dig into the snow opposite the barrel. Dig across until DK spots a hole in the unbreakable floor. Dig down into the hole to find a secret alcove with a hard-to-find banana.

A Rare Treasure – Left of the Challenge Course entrance, enter the hallway with the eel. Follow it through the trash to reach a room with “rare trash” — punch through the wall with a fossil to find a secret altar with a banana.

Cranky’s Landfill Rant – Between the hallway leading to the previous banana and the Trashtopia Challenge Course, climb the wall to find a red-hued tunnel that leads to Cranky Kong’s pad. Talk to him and after a rambling story, DK will earn a banana.

Follow the Crystal Vein – Located beneath the Style Shop and Stuff Shop, there’s a buried area where a string of crystal turf leads to a banana.

Battle: Explosive Excavation – To the backright of the Trashtopia hole that takes DK to the Sinkhole Checkpoint, there’s a wall of trash that leads to a combat arena portal. Talk to the Fractone nearby and pay 600 gold to clear the debris.