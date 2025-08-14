Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Racing Layer SL1100

The Racing Layer throws another curveball at the gameplay of Donkey Kong Bananza. This is a tiny level with one big gimmick — the giant racetrack in the distance. You’ll need to beat DK Jr. and Dixie Kong at a Rambi race to escape the layer. Your primary task only takes a handful of minutes, but getting all the bananas is a whole lot harder. This map features one of the most obscure and tricky bananas to get in the game. Here’s how to get them all.

Banana Locations | Racing Layer SL1100

Bruised Peakabruiser! Again! – Beat the Peakabruiser boss at the bottom of the Trash Heap to reach the hole leading down to Racing Layer. Like at the start of every level, there’s a banana bunch located straight ahead after landing at the Stampedeway Entrance.

Battle: Turf Surf Trampling – Directly below the Rumble Reception Checkpoint, DK can dig down to find a cave with a combat arena portal. You can also drop through the small hole with a waterfall to find this cave near the checkpoint. Defeat all the enemies by using Turf Surf — use the rock dropped by the first enemy and press [Y] to Speed Up.

Racing Quiz Master – Quiztone is located beneath the podiums, near the previous combat arena portal location. Talk to Quiztone and he’ll give you three questions. Answer them all correctly to earn a banana. Here are the answers to help you get this quiz done quick.

Q1 : A sauna

: A sauna Q2 : Eelings

: Eelings Q3: Chunks of stone

Lift-Off Lope Finish Line – Behind the racing podium on the main reception island, drop down to the ledge below to find a Challenge Course portal. DK needs to transform into Zebra Bananza to access this course. Finish the time trial to earn one of the reward bananas.

Lift-Off Lope Buzzer Beater – To earn this banana, you must complete the time trial with at least 20 seconds remaining on the clock. To do this, attack the shark enemies to launch them, generating rainbow ramp bridges that also speed up DK’s Zebra form. Do this and connect all the platforms on the danger area to complete the course fast enough.

Tower at the Finish Line – At the end of the course, grab rainbow turf and ride it to the top of the right tower flanking the finishing line. There’s a secret banana way up there.

Battle: Jumping Jukes – Look under the pink bridge at Stampedeway Entrance to find another combat arena portal in plain sight. Lure the jumping enemies to stomp and fall through the bottom of the floating platform.

Rumbling With Rambi – Talk to DK Jr. and Dixie at the reception desk, then choose “Rowdy Race” to challenge your pals to a more difficult race. In this race, the turf swaps between mud and dirt — mud slows you down, while dirt recharges your rainbow meter. Charge your meter, then use the rainbow to create a shortcut — right through the center of the course! Use it to cross before the second turn and reach the lap marker early. Yes, you can blatantly cheat in this race.

Cranky’s Racing Rant – To the right of Quiztone, there’s a spot DK can climb to reach a hidden room beneath the podium. Cranky Kong is inside! Talk to him to get a tough banana.

Viewing the Track from the Back – The toughest banana is found on an island far to the left of the Rumble Reception when facing the racetrack. To reach this island, enter a standard race and create multiple rainbow bridges toward the island with Rambi. You won’t be able to make it — to actually get there, use the barrel launcher to reach the giant trophy, then drop down and walk on the race track. Use the ramps that still remain after the race to walk across and reach this extremely tough banana.