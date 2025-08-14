A New Xbox Free Play Days Is Now Live

The next Xbox Free Play Days event is on its way. These events offer Xbox Game Pass subscribers three free games to have a bash at for the weekend.

As shared by the Xbox team over on the Xbox Wire News page. Three new games are going to be available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers. However, this weekend one of these three games will be available for all Xbox members to try. These games will be available from today, the 14th of August, until Sunday the 17th of August.

To start playing, players need to make sure that they are signed into their Xbox Game Pass accounts then navigate to each game’s individual page on the Xbox store and click install.

Here are the available games:

Survival: Fountain of Youth – Captain’s Edition – Available for all Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing – Available for all Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Star Overdrive – Available for all Xbox members

As with most FreePlayDays events, the games will be available for a limited-time discount until the end of the event. If these titles are for you, you can pick them up for a song. Here are the current and discounted prices:

Survival: Fountain of Youth – $29.99

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing – $24.99 $4.99

$4.99 Star Overdrive – $34.99 $27.99

It’s possible that these discounts may differ from region to region so take the above as a rough guideline. If you’d like to check out the Xbox Free Play Days discounted prices for yourself click here.

