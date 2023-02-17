Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has officially started Season 2 and with it has come to a slew of content from new modes, maps, and characters. Among this brand-new content, there is a set of new weapons added to the game’s expansive arsenal. One of these new pieces of content is an all-new weapon known as the Dual Kodachis. These two short blades can be used to quickly cut through the competition. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the new Dual Kodachis melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The Dual Kodachis In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The new weapons that have been added in post-launch updates have seen a variety of ways to be unlocked. So far, weapons like the M13B and Chimera have been able to be obtained by finding them in DMZ or by completing certain challenges in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer while the Victus XMR was part of the previous season’s Battle Pass. Luckily, none of them have required being bought with real-world money, but players can get the weapon immediately by purchasing any shop Bundle that has the weapon in said Bundle.

When it comes to the Dual Kodachis melee weapons, you will find them as part of the Game’s Battle Pass. Make your way through the Season 2 Battle Pass until you reach Sector B13. Unlock the previous 4 items in the Sector to gain the access to the HVT item and then use a Token to get the Dual Kodachis. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players that don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. Once the weapon is unlocked, you will be able to add the melee weapon to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

