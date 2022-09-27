Slime Rancher 2: How To Reach Ember Valley | Giant Pink Gordo Location Guide

There’s more than just one biome to explore in Slime Rancher 2. Rainbow Fields is just the beginning. You’ll start your farm in a chill forest island, but there’s so much more to see in the dangerous west. Ember Valley is a lava-filled region that can only be accessed through a hidden teleporter. You can unlock at very, very early in the game if you know what to do — so we’re going to explain the process. Here’s how to rapidly unlock Ember Valley for early-game exploration.

To unlock Ember Valley, you’ll need to find a Giant Pink Gordo and feed it food. I recommend collecting as much food as you can before going on this hunt — you’ll need at least 30 to feed the giant Pink Gordo. You can suck up veggies like carrots or Pogofruit. Both are easy-to-find and aren’t that important for your farm. I recommend bringing Hens back to your farm to help grow the population! But whatever method you think is best works. You can grow your own food or go searching — there’s a handy Pogofruit pile right next to the Pink Gordo. Check out the locations below.

Slime Rancher 2 is already killing it on the Steam charts, so expect to see plenty of Early-Access coverage as we make our way through this very chill slime simulator.

How To Unlock Ember Valley | Second Biome Location Guide

To unlock the second island in Slime Rancher 2, you need to locate the Pink Gordo. The Pink Gordo is a giant slime you won’t be able to vacuum up — but you can feed it. Feeding it unlocks a very special reward — the path to Ember Valley. Here’s how to find the Giant Pink Gordo and how to earn access to Ember Valley.

How To Unlock Ember Valley : Ember Valley is the second major island you can explore in Slime Rancher 2. You can unlock it very early in the game by finding the Giant Pink Gordo . After finding the Giant Pink Gordo , feed it 30 Food — any food will work.

To find the Giant Pink Gordo in Rainbow Island, travel to center of Rainbow Island. Reach the cave (that leads to the Second Map Fragment, found up the hill from the First Map Fragment) and travel directly north. Check the map marker for more details.

The Pink Gordo will eat Fruit, Veggies and Meat.

How To Feed The Pink Gordo : Feed the Pink Gordo 30 of any food . You can feed it Hens , Carrots or Pogofruit . Hens appear on the west side of the island and congregate at small bird’s nests on the ground. Carrots are clustered in patches of dirt. Look for orange stalks with green ends. Pogofruit appear in bushes on cliffs or on raised plants.

Carrots and Pogofruit are plentiful, so I suggest using those first. After feeding the Pink Gordo, it will explode!

Unlocking Ember Valley [Continued] : Feed the Giant Pink Gordo x30 food and it will explode, revealing a water geyser. Ride the geyser and hop onto the raised ledge. Use the device on the ledge to lower a gate in the distance. Go to the gate’s location and cross the archway — there’s a portal here now. This leads to Ember Valley .

Ember Valley is a lava-filled island to the west of Rainbow Island. This huge map is packed with even more Gordos to collect. Start farming!