Slime Rancher 2: How To Reach Starlight Strand | Giant Cotton Gordo Location Guide

The third biome of Slime Rancher 2 is the bountiful Starlight Strand, an ethereal copse where dawn and dusk have merged. This magical location is home to many strange, valuable Gordos — and you can unlock the path early with a little farming. Unlike the path to the Ember Valley, Starlight Strand can be slightly more difficult. It really helps to get your hands on a Garden in your Conservatory base — start growing carrots or other veggies. You’ll need a lot of them. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the next biome in Slime Rancher 2.

How To Unlock Starlight Strand | Third Biome Location Guide

Before beginning your quest to reach Starlight Strand, the third major biome of Slime Rancher 2, I recommend building a Garden in the Conservatory.

Getting Started | How To Build A Garden : Use one of the empty plots in the Conservatory . Feel the Gordos enough food to earn 250 coins — feeding Gordos cause them to eject Splorts . Collect and shoot the Splorts into the marketplace to earn money. Use the terminal and select “ Garden ” — then shoot a Carrot into the intake. You can build multiple gardens to grow lots of carrots . You only need one carrot to begin the growing process. It takes a day for the carrots to fully grow. You can also grow Water Lettuce . The Cotton Gordo only needs 15 Water Lettuce — you can find Water Lettuce growing near the shores on the west side of Rainbow Fields.

: Use one of the empty plots in the . Feel the Gordos enough food to earn — feeding Gordos cause them to eject . Collect and shoot the Splorts into the marketplace to earn money.

Once you have a stockpile of 30 carrots, we can begin the quest to unlock Starlight Strand.

How To Unlock Starlight Strand : The third biome, located to the south , is Starlight Strand. To unlock it this area, you need to find the Giant Cotton Gordo and feed it x30 Carrots or x15 Water Lettuce . Carrots can be found anywhere in Rainbow Fields and regrow after a day. You can also generate your own by building gardens . Water Lettuce is easier to carry — you can carry x15 (won’t have to unlock the carrying capacity upgrade).

: The third biome, , is Starlight Strand. To unlock it this area, you need to find the and feed it or .

Check the location on the map below for details.

How To Find Giant Cotton Gordo: He is found in the center-south of Rainbow Fields. From the field (that leads to the west of the island) go south and up a high ramp hill to reach this Gordo.

Now all you have to do is feed it. If you’ve been keeping your gardens going, you should have plenty of food to feed the Gordo. Fill it up!

Unlocking Starlight Strand [Cont.] : After feeding the Cotton Gordo x30 Carrots or x15 Water Lettuce it will explode and reveal a cavern entrance. Enter the cave and use the device at the end. This will lower the structure in the distance — in the southwest corner of the island. Go to the beach and enter the pillar of light to teleport to Starlight Strand .

: After feeding the Cotton Gordo or it will explode and reveal a cavern entrance.

Starlight Strand is a glowing coral-filled aquatic region packed with strange slimes. Start exploring to unlock even more valuable Gordos for your ranch!