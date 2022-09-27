Slime Rancher 2: How To Unlock The Jetpack | Radiant Ore Location Guide

Take to the skies with the most fun upgrade in Slime Rancher 2.

Sick of reaching roadblocks in Slime Rancher 2? The Rainbow Islands are surprisingly difficult to navigate on-foot. To experience everything these biomes have to offer, you’ll need to build your own jetpack upgrade. The jetpack is powered by your energy battery, allowing you to boost higher than a regular jump and glide across long gaps. The jetpack is one of the most important tools in your arsenal, and you won’t be able to reach every location in Slime Rancher 2 without it.

And if you’re searching for blueprints, you’ll 100% need the jetpack. You can even fly further by upgrading your energy battery. The more energy, the longer you can fly.

Building The Jetpack | Getting Started

To acquire the Jetpack upgrade, you need Radiant Ore — a rare mineral found in Ember Valley. Check out the links above to learn how to reach Ember Valley.

NOTE : Before you can acquire Radiant Ore , you need to unlock the Resource Harvester . Travel to the basement of your Conservatory — behind your house, or to the left of the market — and purchase it from the Fabricator . It costs 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts . Cotton Plorts are dropped by Cotton Gordos. These are commonly found all over Rainbow Fields .

Once you have Ember Valley unlocked and the Resource Harvester upgrade, you can hunt for rare Radiant Ore.

How To Get The Jetpack

Earning Newbucks is easy — the tricky part is finding 10 Radiant Ore and 10 Phosphor Plorts.

Step #1: Get 10 Phosphor Plorts : Phosphor Plorts are generated by Phosphor Gordos — you can find these glowing slimes at night in Rainbow Fields . Catch a few and feed them to get the 10 you need. Phosphor Plorts will disappear during the day . Get the upgrade for your pen to protect them from the sun if you want to keep them. You’ll also need to purchase a ceiling for your pen or they’ll fly away.



You can get the Phosphor Plorts while in the Rainbow Fields. The Radiant Ore is trickier.

Step #2: Get 10 Radiant Ore : Radiant Ore is located in the Ember Valley . You’ll need the Resource Harvester upgrade before entering the Ember Valley. Radiant Ore is located all over the Ember Valley. You can find it in mineral nodes with small cube-shaped rocks . Radiant Ore Deposits will appear in the first section of Ember Valley . Radiant ore has a pink glow at night, making it much easier to find. Radiant Ore tends to be in high locations that you can’t easily reach — use the geysers to jump to high ledges and search. Each Ore Deposit has 2-3 Radiant Ore inside. You’ll need to mine 4-5 deposits to get enough.

Once you have all the Phosphor Plorts and Radiant Ore, travel to the underground room in the Conservatory. Launch the ingredients into the device to the right of the Fabricator — it is now deposited and ready for crafting. Next, craft your Jetpack and enjoy a whole new level of freedom.

The Jetpack lets you reach high ledges and areas you wouldn’t normally reach. It is required for finding all the map fragments, blueprints, and other secrets on each map.