Slime Rancher 2: How To Find All Map Data Locations | Complete Rainbow Fields, Ember Valley & Starlight Strand Map Guide

You can’t explore without the right map in Slime Rancher 2. There are three large islands in the game, and each one is covered in fog when you open the in-game map. The fog will only clear after you find hidden Map Data. These fragments are located somewhere in the clouds and become incredibly difficult to locate on your own — you’ll need a jetpack just to reach some of these tricky collectibles. To cut down on your aimless wandering, we’ve got all the locations listed below with maps and screenshots to help you. There are eight Map Data terminals total to find, but it might take you hours to reach them.

All Map Data Locations

Before hunting for Map Data on Ember Valley and Starlight Strand, you’ll need to acquire the Jetpack. Unlocking the power upgrade so you have 150 Energy is also very useful for exploring the islands.

Rainbow Fields | Map Locations

Map Data #1: Travel west (left on the map) until you reach a field with lots of Pink Gordo and Cotton Gordo. On the left, you’ll see an archway leading south — follow the path to the ledge with a map terminal. Use it to reveal the east side of Rainbow Island. Check the map location below for more details.

Map Data #2: From the first terminal, go up the hill on the right and look for a cave entrance to your left. Enter the cave and exit out to the area with corral. Go to the right and up the grassy ramp — it leads to a raised pathway with the second map data.

Ember Valley | Map Locations

Map Data #1: From the start, travel west through the canyon. Reach the second major open area with Pink Tabby Gordos and water geysers. There’s a ledge you can only reach with the jetpack or the water geyser. Ride the water geyser up to the ledge.

Map Data #2: From the geyser valley with data #1, travel north onto the high ledge with the jetpack. Enter the teal-grass area and enter the cave leading into a waterfall cavern in the northwest. Ride the geyser inside the cave to find the data.

Map Data #3: From data #1, take the lava path. Enter the area with the danger marker and use the jetpack to avoid the lava. You’ll reach a large area in front of the volcano entrance itself. On the left side, there’s a high pillar with this map fragment. Jetpack to it to complete your map for Ember Valley.

Starlight Strand | Map Locations

Map Data #1: The first map is behind the portal where you start. Turn around and use the jetpack to climb the ruin walls. You’ll find the map data on a high ledge that is only accessible with the jetpack.

Map Data #2: The next fragment is in the center of the island, on the purple region. Reach the large purple area with water running through the middle and a waterfall. The data is on the high ledge — check the screenshots for help.

Map Data #3: Found in the far, far south. You need to climb the mountains and cross the stone bridge to reach a massive open area along the southern edge of the map. Use the square tree and jetpack over to the curved ruins wall — under the huge ruins archway.

And that’s all the map fragment locations in the game so far.