Slime Rancher 2: How To Unlock Both Rainbow Fields Maps | Locations Guide

Before you can really start adventuring in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll need to map out your starting island. Rainbow Island is the first area you’ll explore and get to know your surroundings — and it is packed with useful early-game Gordos, food, and other basic amenities to get your Slime Ranch started right. To clear out the fog covering your in-game map, you’ll need to find Map Data collectibles. There are two for Rainbow Island, and we’ve got the locations listed below with detailed descriptions. No need to search aimlessly. With these screenshots you’ll get the map cleared in no time.

Slime Rancher 2 is the new iteration of the slime farming simulator. Armed with a vacuum that sucks up slimes (or Gordos as they’re called here) and an abandoned greenhouse to call home, you’ll craft new facilities and work with your slimes to produce all sorts of gear, expanding your exploration and unlocking new islands. You can skip the exploration and find these map fragments within minutes of starting the game. Here’s how to do it.

How To Fully Reveal Rainbow Island | Map Data Locations Guide

There are two maps you can find right at the start of Slime Rancher 2. After completing the tutorial, you can leave the abandoned conservatory and begin exploring Rainbow Fields. As you explore, you’ll see that a fog is covering most of the map — to reveal the map, you need to find map terminals. These are small interactable devices.

There are two maps in Rainbow Fields. To get them all, check out the locations below and finally uncover the full map. This is the first region of the game, where you’ll find Pink Gordo and Cotton Gordo — along with lots of Carrots.

Rainbow Fields Map #1: Travel west (left on the map) until you reach a field with lots of Pink Gordo and Cotton Gordo. On the left, you’ll see an archway leading south — follow the path to the ledge with a map terminal. Use it to reveal the east side of Rainbow Island. Check the map location below for more details.

Rainbow Fields Map #2: From the first terminal, go up the hill on the right and look for a cave entrance to your left. Enter the cave and exit out to the area with corral. Go to the right and up the grassy ramp — it leads to a raised pathway with the second map data.

Now the entire area is revealed! Don’t forget to collect lots of Gordos while exploring — and food! Cotton Gordos like carrots, so suck up as many of those as you can. Don’t forget to collect lots of food. You’ll need both to feed the giant gordos that will unlock new areas of the map.